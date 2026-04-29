End xenophobic attacks – NiDCOM to South African authorities

By Lawrence Agbo

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has called on South African authorities to urgently take decisive action to end the renewed wave of xenophobic attacks targeting Nigerians and other African migrants in parts of the country.

In a statement on Wednesday signed by its Chairman/CEO, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the commission expressed deep concern over worsening reports of intimidation, harassment, and violence against foreign nationals in South Africa.

NiDCOM warned that despite earlier diplomatic engagements between Nigeria and South Africa aimed at easing tensions, the situation on the ground was deteriorating, with fresh incidents reported within the last few days.

“While many expected a de-escalation of tensions following earlier engagements between both governments, the situation on the ground is deteriorating,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

The commission disclosed that Nigerians in affected communities were increasingly living in fear, with reports that children of Nigerian descent were afraid to attend school, while business owners were shutting shops due to fears of targeted attacks and looting.

It stressed that such developments were unacceptable and called on South African authorities to uphold their obligations under international law and African Union protocols to protect all foreign nationals residing in the country.

NiDCOM also rejected any attempt to profile Nigerians, insisting that criminal acts should be treated individually rather than used to stigmatise an entire nationality.

“Crime has no nationality. Any individual, regardless of origin, who commits an offence should be investigated and made to face the full penalty of South African law,” the statement added.

The commission warned against collective punishment and stereotyping of Nigerians, describing such actions as dangerous and counterproductive to regional unity.

It further called for increased security presence in affected areas, prosecution of perpetrators, and the establishment of a joint Nigeria–South Africa community safety forum to address recurring tensions.

NiDCOM also urged South African authorities to publicly condemn xenophobic rhetoric and promote messages of tolerance and non-discrimination.

While advising Nigerians in South Africa to remain law-abiding and avoid high-risk areas, particularly at night, the commission assured that it was working closely with the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria and other diplomatic missions to ensure their safety.

Reaffirming the historical ties between both countries, NiDCOM called for calm and restraint, stressing the need to protect human life and maintain diplomatic cooperation.

“Nigeria will continue to work diplomatically with South Africa to ensure the safety, dignity, and rights of our citizens abroad,” it said.