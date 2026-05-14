Embryo sale: Trial of Abuja medical doctor, Abebe, shifts to June 18

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The trial of an Abuja-based medical practitioner, Dr John Abebe, and his hospital, Joje Abebe Hospital Limited, over alleged sale of patients’ embryos and In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) fraud, has been adjourned till June 18, 2026, by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Dr Abebe, who is also a pastor with Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, Durumi, Abuja, was arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on fraud, unlawful disclosure of patients’ medical records, sale of embryos and criminal conspiracy on March 11, 2026, by the Federal Government through the Inspector-General of Police.

According to the charge, Abebe is accused of unlawfully releasing the confidential medical records of Mrs Mary Manga and her husband to the public without consent — an offence said to contravene Section 29 of the National Health Act, 2014.

In addition to the alleged breach of medical confidentiality, prosecutors claimed that between January and May 2025, Abebe, described as a chief consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, deceived and defrauded the couple of N19 million under the pretext of being a specialist in In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF).

The charge alleged that he collected the money for treatment and converted it to personal use — an offence punishable under Section 1 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

Most disturbing among the allegations is the claim that the doctor sold the couple’s fully developed embryos to other patients — a development that, if proven, could rank among the country’s most scandalous fertility-related cases in recent history.

When the case came up for hearing yesterday, Abebe’s counsel, Marvin Omorogbe, informed the court that he had a pending application before it and urged the court to allow him move the application.

However, prosecution counsel, Malik D. Taiwo, informed the court that he was unaware of the application and prayed for time to enable him respond to the motion.

The defence counsel later changed his mind and told the court they were ready to proceed with the substantive matter.

Justice Akeem Fashola, however, told counsel that the court could only proceed with the trial if the application was withdrawn, and since the defence was unwilling to withdraw it, the prosecution should be allowed to file a written response.

The judge subsequently adjourned the case till June 18, 2026.

Pastor Abebe and Joje Abebe Hospital Limited pleaded not guilty and have remained on bail since March 11, 2026.