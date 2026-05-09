Elliot Uko: Why Nigeria’s elites don’t want Igbo presidency

•Says, some Igbo leaders prefer self-interest to group interest

•Reasons other Nigerians view Igbo with suspicion

•Restructured Nigeria will end agitation, banditry, unemployment

The Founder of Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu Uko, has said that Nigeria is a complex and difficult country to govern because it has a very corrupt wealthy and powerful elite club, and politicians that remain committed to a dangerous culture of survival anchored on prebendalism.

Ugo, who doubles as deputy secretary, Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT), and secretary, Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA), in an interview with VINCENT KALU, pointed out how the Federal government mismanaged the agitation for the actualisation of Biafra.

Eight months to the January 2027 general elections, the insecurity in the land isn’t abating. Why do you think the government finds it difficult to contain the killings and the kidnapping ravaging the land?

Nigerians find the situation thoroughly embarrassing. Some say, it’s sponsored to discredit the government. I really don’t know what to believe, but it speaks to the fact that we need to decentralise the police force, not along states, but along regions. To have 37 different police forces will be too unwieldy and untidy; six regional police departments are more like it. We should effectively restructure the country so regions can take care of many things. This unwieldy unitary structure is largely responsible for the chaos in the land. We must not continue fooling ourselves.

The bandits and insurgents that are making life miserable for us all will be better contained by regional security agencies. The government should do more so that citizens can freely travel by road.

What is your assessment of the economic situation in the land today?

Yes, things are truly hard and difficult. The government keeps promising that the reforms will pay off. I commend the resilience and endurance of Nigerians. I plead with the authorities to soften the yoke by cushioning the hardship in the land. Citizens have to be alive before they can contribute to the growth and development of the country. Targeted policies should be implemented to reduce the pain and frustration in the land.

The agitations in the South East region seem to have come to stay?

No, I don’t agree with you. The errors of judgment and the intransigence of the authorities in insisting on crushing the agitation without addressing the root causes of the latent anger and bitterness and loss of faith that fuel the agitation are responsible for the agitation lasting this long – 27 long years.

It would have been resolved long time ago, but for the manipulation of politicians who prefer to use the agitators to win elections and the preference for military assaults. The agitation thrives because certain categories of youths in the region believe that Nigeria will never treat them well, as the originators of the agitation made them to believe. The solution should have been to simply treat the region right and the agitation will fizzle out. But somehow some powerful interest groups wanted to use the agitation to achieve certain political ends, hoping to benefit from the crisis by sandwiching their personal political ambition and aspirations into the whole thing. They deceive the security agencies and also manipulate the agitators, while hypocritically pretending they want an end to the agitation. There are politicians in my region who are relevant because of the agitators. The agitators are unknowingly serving the interests of certain exploitative politicians without knowing it. It’s sad, but it’s true.

Is the region treated fairly now?

No, not at all. We are still deliberately excluded from the gas pipeline masterplan, excluded from the recent railway contracts, blocked not to have a seaport, Enugu International Airport and Cargo wing deliberately delayed for no reason. Many major road contracts in the region deliberately delayed. I can go on and on. Our regional leaders should be ashamed of themselves really. They seem to care only for their individual political careers and personal interests. They do not care about regional and group interest. There should have been a flourishing seaport in the region long before now, if our leaders were up and doing. Our traders should have been importing cargo through Enugu International Airport long before now. Igbo leaders should be blamed. Over a decade ago, they had the golden opportunity to successfully drive the infrastructural development of our region, especially between 2010 and 2015, under a friendly president who was very fair and kind.

Ndigbo had access to the villa, worked closely with him so much that he was hated by some people because of his closeness to Ndigbo. Yet, Ndigbo were only busy discussing their personal empowerment with him, acquiring war chest to fight future elections at the individual level; never to develop our region. Both the Deputy Senate President and Deputy Speaker, Ekweremadu and Ihedioha, respectively, were constitutionally empowered to review and amend the constitution, and billions were voted for the exercise, yet nothing was done. Yes, our leaders are responsible for the miseries of Igboland.

This government is not treating Ndigbo right, but the last regime was worse. We were called five percenters and a dot in a circle. But you see, only justice and equity can guarantee peace, stability and harmony. We all desire a just and equitable Nigeria, where no section is oppressed.

We want a restructured Nigeria built on true federalism and devolution of power. Truth is the agitation will naturally fizzle out once justice and equity are enthroned.

But the agitators seem interested in Biafra or nothing. Are you sure a restructured Nigeria will appease them?

The agitation was activated in September 1999 by Ralph Uwazurike. About a decade later, Ralph established a radio station in the UK and appointed Nnamdi Kanu as director of the radio in London. A few years later, Nnamdi used the airwaves to emerge more popular than the originator.

Nnamdi’s broadcasts were caustic and attractive to his listeners and attracted wider listenership. They grew bigger and both the country and regional leaders saw them as a threat. But, the strategy deployed in attempting to crush them backfired. Operation Python Dance and other military operations, only strengthened their resolve, increased their numbers and deepened their resolve.

For 27 years, the authorities refused to identify and address the latent causes of the frustration and bitterness that inspired their anger and loss of faith in Nigeria. The authorities were afraid the agitators could take credit for any affirmative action employed by the government to bring peace.

Fearing that the agitation may turn violent, and that it was important to engage with and calm them down before things got out of hand, I embarked on bridging the gap. So, when Nnamdi was released on bail in the summer of 2017, I pleaded with him to stand on restructuring instead of secession. I pleaded with notable leaders to help convince him to trade secession for restructuring instead.

I took Nnamdi to many elders, traditional rulers and religious leaders between May 2017 and August 2017. They all joined me in assuring him that a restructured Nigeria is best for everyone. He agreed, but complained that he suspected that some people will never allow Nigeria restructured.

He understood that restructuring Nigeria would enthrone justice and then peace. I thought we had gotten over the worst. Because a restructured Nigeria will bring peace and stability.

A restructured Nigeria will bring an end to not just the agitation, but also insurgency, banditry, unemployment which feeds violent crimes like kidnapping and armed robbery. That is the truth.

Are they still willing to accept restructuring and give up agitation for secession?

I don’t Speak for them. I know of a very sound and brilliant senior member who lives in Israel, Castro Nkume. He told me they are not against restructuring and I believe him. He insists they are open to sincere and genuine engagement. The authorities know how to engage them if they want to engage them.

Even their lawyer at the time, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a bright committed Attorney, who laboured for them and got Nnamdi out on bail in April 2017, knows they agreed on restructuring at the time. He understands the situation.

Dr Alex Ekwueme extracted a promise from Nnamdi in my presence in May 2017 at Dr Ekwueme’s Enugu residence that he’ll stand on restructuring. Nnamdi can confirm this. Everybody knows restructuring Nigeria will bring an end to the agitation. Only that some people prefer experimenting with their whims, to militarily crush the agitation whilst sustaining the unitary military constitution. That’s the problem. Concerning the South East, we are pained that it had to take spirited commitment from sincere activists and the madness by the agitators, lasting decades and costing thousands of lives, before ‘owners’ of Nigeria reluctantly established the Eastern Nigeria Development Commission, and start talks for a sixth state; an additional state for the region to be at par with other regions. Why wait until loss of lives to occur before finally yielding to justice for the region? We appreciate genuine efforts being made by Governor Uzodimma in pushing for the realisation of the sixth South East state. We commend him and assure him that Ndigbo appreciate his tireless commitment to the project. We also appreciate business people pushing for a container terminal/dry port in Abia and those quietly fighting to finally activate the cargo wing of Akanu Ibiam International Airport. Ndigbo are noting your efforts. We will not forget.

Do you think President Bola Tinubu will survive the 2027 election?

I usually stay away from partisan politics. The opposition coalition seems to be floundering now. They cannot remove Tinubu when they are divided amongst themselves. Those who just broke away know their action only guarantees Tinubu’s re-election. A divided opposition only strengthens the incumbent. If Tinubu wins re-election, he would have demystified the North. The North will never boast moving forward that they have the capacity to stop or enthrone any president. They will be reminded that they boasted, plotted and tried their best to remove Tinubu and failed. Tinubu will become larger than life. He will become a legend. If they succeed and remove Tinubu, they will be feared and respected. The fear of the North will become the beginning of wisdom. They have stepped into the ring now. They can’t go back. The APC isn’t my party, but Tinubu is a bold and audacious leader. He confronted certain areas others before him were scared to touch.

My preferred choice was Osinbajo, who greatly impressed me with his performance as acting president for a while, and Okonjo Iweala, and Adesina of African Development Bank.

I also trust Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi’s agenda and his style of not attacking or abusing other aspirants.

I know all the others are desperados; Oscar winning performance actors and self-serving manipulators who feel entitled to the office of President of Nigeria. None of them is sincere. They thrive on deceiving the masses with sweet but unattainable rhetoric about turning the country to Eldorado.

Nigeria is a complex and difficult country to govern; with a very wealthy and powerful elite club that is very corrupt, and the politicians themselves remain committed to a dangerous culture of compliance-for-survival anchored on prebendalism.

There are popular candidates who cannot withstand the heat of the office, but they don’t know it. People who believe they own Nigeria will stop at nothing to harass, intimidate, terrorise and afflict every new president in order to control or frighten him off. The seat is very hot. Those outside cannot see it. We tolerated this mess for so long until it became so entrenched. We need commitment to the truth, power devolution, and transparency to emerge out of the jungle of corruption and mismanagement. The morass is deep.

How far about the president of Igbo extraction project?

An Igbo man will someday give Nigeria beautiful leadership. I have no doubt about that. But only God will do it in His time. There are many qualified Igbo politicians who have the capacity to contribute positively in transforming Nigeria. Moreover, we desire to see a restructured Nigeria where the president’s region of origin doesn’t matter. A Nigeria where faith, tribe and tongue do not matter.

The Igbo care more about a restructured, working Nigeria than to have a kinsman in Aso Rock villa. The great tragedy of the current political mess is the regrettable fact that insults and attacks and abuses in the social media now seem to define the Igbo culture. Unemployed youths are now manipulated and sponsored by desperate politicians to insult abuse and attack other Nigerians and this seem to have created a wrong image of the Igbo man. Believe me Ndigbo are not desperate for power. We only desire a Nigeria where things work, regardless of where the president is from.

How come the South East keeps losing out politically?

Because the political class of the region selfishly adopted an unhelpful format of preference for self-interest over group interest.

If very needful infrastructure is built in the region, the politician believes that doesn’t benefit him. If the country is fundamentally restructured, he also thinks he gained absolutely nothing as an individual. If his region is now flourishing with a functional cargo wing of Akanu Ibiam Airport or global standard seaport, all that doesn’t concern him. He believes he has nothing to gain from all these. He plots only on how to use the agitation to become governor or vice president or president or use the energy of the agitation to remain perpetually in the Senate. All he thinks about is me, myself and I.

He twists every development to see how he’ll use it for self-promotion, not group development. Our region is the weakest zone politically because of the self-centeredness of our leaders.

Nnamdi was on bail nine years ago and visited me in Enugu severally between May and August 2017. Igbo politicians mounted all kinds of pressure on me to help them use him and his group this way and that way. All they wanted was how to use him and his group to win elections. Not one of them cared about Eastern railways or any concrete development agenda for the region. They only plot about self, self, self. It was so sickening. An elderly constitutional lawyer whom I convinced on the need to develop a genuine historical Igbo roadmap for posterity, and he agreed and we formed Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT), to articulate, package and drive authentic Igbo agenda altruistically fell under their spell.

Do you know politicians penetrated his heart and promised him jobs for his kids and offices he’ll nominate candidates if they won? He suddenly switched to campaigning and endorsing presidential candidates I had to vehemently disagree with him when he begged me to follow him to Nike Lake Hotel, eight years ago, to cry on the shoulder of a Northern politician and adopt him as the saviour of Ndigbo. I refused and suffered great blackmail and attacks. The politician who convinced him to forget about restructuring and adopt his presidential aspiration as the new agenda, is still trying and hustling to capture power.

The truth sometimes is unattractive. The pathway to a new Nigeria, is a restructuring of the country along true federalism and devolution of power, not by promoting the political career of any individual politician.

Ndigbo are greatly disadvantaged from resentment because of our individual prowess in trade and commerce. The envy and jealousy are real. We are despised because of our breathtaking success and speedy economic growth. Others are therefore not willing to concede political power to us, because they feel if that occurs, then it would mean total and complete Igbo dominance of Nigeria. They are scared. Their fears though real, are unfounded and unnecessary.

Do you know why All Progressives Congress (APC) was formed 12 to 13 years ago? I will tell you. A certain fair-minded leader became President between 2010 and 2015. He treated Ndigbo fairly without the usual dichotomy and ceiling appointed on Ndigbo since 1970. The appointments and open arms he granted Ndigbo so offended the other regions that they swore to remove him and vanquish Ndigbo away from the corridors of power.

The Igbo man’s gifts became the source of his miseries. The fact that he dominates trade and commerce all over the 36 states offends a lot of people. That his rural villages look like Lekki, in spite of 20 pounds of 1970 shock others. The Igbo man has not learnt how to manage, tolerate and overlook this envy and jealousy. We are suffering because of trust deficit. They are not comfortable with granting the presidency to an Igbo man. Ndigbo are blackmailed and deliberately demarketed and painted black.

The misinformation and disinformation spread to undermine and subvert Ndigbo are deliberately spun to keep Ndigbo out of power. All these are real and true. But our country will remain polarised until we truly accept each other as one. We must endeavour to build a nation where all are equal, where no one is oppressed. Ndigbo believe in Nigeria. Ndigbo live, build and develop everywhere all over Nigeria. It’s painful to know that others find it hard to accept and trust us. Unity and mutual respect are the only pathway to growth and greatness.

Don’t you think that the agitation for secession contributes to the lack of trust?

It’s actually the other way round. It’s the continuous mistreatment that inspired the agitation. The refusal by Nigeria to forgive and forget the Biafra war. The denial of our rights and our dues because we lost the war. The humiliation, the dichotomy, the offensive marginalisation created total loss of faith in the system. These facts are why certain categories of youths believed Ralph’s narrative since 1999, that they are better off in a separate country where they’ll be treated well. If there were no oppression, nobody will think about secession. The fear of phantom, nonexistent Igbo domination, informed a wicked, ruthless and vicious maltreatment of our region, that inspired fear of the future.

The younger generation began asking, ‘when will this maltreatment end; are we going to hand over this second-class citizenship to our own children?’ That’s how the agitation came about.

I have been organising seminars for Igbo youths for decades, since the military era. Young people poured out their hearts during the question-and-answer session. They swore never to hand over the mistreatment they are passing through to their own children. They claimed they’d rather separate from Nigeria, than continue enduring the painful unending humiliation.

My resource persons which included, Odimegwu Ojukwu, Ben Obumselu, Uche Chukwumerije, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, C C Onoh, MCK Ajuluchukwu, Onyeabor Obi, Eze Ozobu, Ndubuisi Kanu, and many others were surprised at the questions of these young people and were at a loss on how to calm them down and assuage their apprehension.

That’s the feeling that Ralph exploited and activated his MASSOB in September 1999.

The frustration of the unjust and unkind treatment Igbo artisans, students and common people see every day, inspired the agitation.

If they are treated right, treated fairly the way other Nigerians are treated, the agitation will dissipate and fizzle out. If their region is treated fairly, nobody will think of secession anymore.

Do you see political solution to this problem?

It’s the will that is lacking. There’s no genuine sense of justice. They hope to crush the agitation without addressing the root causes. Genuine approach will heal the land; 27 years is way too long. Resolution and closure are needed now.

Do the 2027 elections offer any hope?

The candidates are all the same people, never mind that some of them are pretending they are angels from heaven to deceive naive and gullible citizens. They are same people. Same values. Same style. Same attitude. Only a restructuring of the polity can help this country. The political actors are the same. I don’t think the elections will change much. This region needs great infrastructural development. We pray for peaceful elections. Igbo politicians have not earned the trust and confidence of the people. The people believe there would have been great positive infrastructural growth in the region long before now. The people believe our regional leaders are not doing enough.