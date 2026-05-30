Elite clubs win UCL – Jamie Carragher challenges Arsenal ahead of PSG clash

Jamie Carragher has challenged Arsenal to win Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final to cement their status among Europe’s elite clubs.

Fresh from winning the Premier League after a 22-year wait, Arsenal face current title holders Paris Saint-Germain in a highly-anticipated UCL final in Budapest.

Carragher, a 2005 UCL winner with Liverpool, said the game is a must-win for Mikel Arteta’s side.

“For a club of Arsenal’s standing, possessing only two European trophies in nearly 140 years is embarrassing, especially given some of the extraordinary players and managers who have defined an otherwise rich history,” he wrote in The Telegraph UK.

He added, “Achievements at home, regardless of how unprecedented or dominant, carry less weight if they are not elevated by European glory.

“No club can join the pantheon of Europe’s footballing legends without the greatest prize.

“Arsenal are a giant of English football, but they remain European minnows until they win the Champions League.”