Electrical accidents: FG to enforce law against substandard tools

From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

In view of the persistent safety challenges within the power sector, including electrical accidents, substandard installations, equipment failures, and non-compliance with approved technical regulations, Federal Government is looking at ways to enforce the proliferation of substandard electrical tools and unsafe installations.

Speaking when the Managing Director of Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), and the Chief Electrical Inspector of the federation, Olusegun Adesayo paid him a visit in Abuja, at the weekend, Chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dr. Musiliu Oseni, also noted the need for effective standardisation of infrastructure which is fundamental to safeguarding lives, protecting infrastructure, and sustaining investor confidence in the power sector.

In a statement, Oseni, reaffirmed the commission’s readiness to work closely with NEMSA in advancing sector reforms, strengthening safety enforcement, and improving overall sector performance.

He noted that the ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s electricity supply industry (NESI), particularly the decentralisation of regulatory responsibilities to sub-national entities under the Electricity Act, make inter-agency co-ordination even more imperative to maintaining uniform technical standards across the country.

In his remarks, Adesayo emphasised stronger synergy between both institutions, saying that it’s essential to address persistent safety challenges within the sector

According to him, NEMSA’s statutory mandate in the inspection, testing, and certification of electrical installations, electricity meters, instruments, and equipment directly complements NERC’s regulatory responsibilities in ensuring a safe, reliable, and sustainable electricity supply nationwide.

“Closer institutional collaboration between NEMSA and NERC is critical to strengthening safety compliance, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring that the Nigerian power sector continues to operate in accordance with established technical standards and global best practices,” he stated.

Adesayo further stressed the need for harmonised data management, co-ordinated incident investigations, joint compliance monitoring, and structured information-sharing mechanisms that will support evidence-based regulatory actions and proactive enforcement.