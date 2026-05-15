Ekiti police arrest political thugs ahead APC NASS primary election

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress( APC) primary election for the Federal House of Representatives scheduled to hold, Saturday, May 15, 2026, the Ekiti State Police Command said it has arrested some suspected political thugs in Ikun-Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects had confessed that they were sponsored by a serving member of the House of Representatives, representing Moba/Ilejemeje/Ido-Osi Federal Constituency, Hon. Akinlayo Davidson, to disrupt the primary election.

The APC had earlier scheduled the House of Representatives primary election for Friday, May 15, 2026 but the Party postponed it to Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Parading the suspects on Friday, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Falade Adegoroye Michael, disclosed that the arrest followed a credible information received by the Command on May 14, 2026, at about 9:00 pm, that some armed hoodlums were spotted in an hotel in the town.

The Police Chief said, ” I ordered the deployment of adequate security across the State, including the deployment of Tactical and Intelligence Units for visibility patrols and intelligence gathering in order to ensure a free, fair, credible and hitch-free exercise.

“This proactive measure emplaced paid off as the Command, on the 14th May, 2026, at about 21:00hrs, received a credible information that a group of suspected hoodlums armed with dangerously weapons were sighted inside Onikoyi Hotel, Ikun-Ekiti.

“Upon receipt of the information, I directed the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) to cordon off the Hotel and ensure the arrest of those suspects. During the operation, one Adekunle Stephen, Adepoju Adebayo, Boluwaji Ishola, Oluwatobi Adeoluwa, Akintunde Emmanuel, Adewale Makanjuola and Ibitola Babatope were arrested while other gang members escaped with about three vehicles.

” Items recovered from the arrested hoodlums are; two Pump Action guns, one Beretta Pistol, nine rounds of 9mm live ammunition, four live cartridges, substance suspected to be criminal charm, two Apple Laptops and a Honda Accord car belonging to one of the suspects.

” Further efforts intensified by the operatives led to the interception of an unregistered Toyota Sienna Bus conveying four of the suspects who earlier escaped from the hotel. They are; Abanikanda Sikiru, Dayo Ibijowo, Ajayi Dele and Adegbite Damola. The vehicle was searched and one Pump Action gun was recovered.

” During investigation, the arrested hoodlums confessed that they are political thugs hired by one Honorable Davidson Akinlayo, a serving member of the House of Representatives, representing Moba/Ilejemeje/Ido-Osi constituency, to destabilise the primary elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier scheduled to commence on 15th May, 2026.

” The suspects will be charged to court after the completion of the investigation. Meanwhile, effort is underway to ensure the arrest of other fleeing gang members and their sponsor.

” Citizens are advised to be law-abiding, desist from all acts that could jeopardise the peaceful atmosphere currently being enjoyed in the State, as the Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, will deal decisively and in accordance with the law, with any person or group of persons who want to cause breach of peace before, during and after this electioneering period.

” The Command under my watch is committed to ensuring maximum security for all citizens at all times. I implore everyone to support, collaborate and cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in the fight against crimes and criminality in the State.”

One of the suspects and leader of one of the groups, Adekunle Stephen, said, ” I and members of my group were arrested at Onikoyi Hotel, Ikun-Ekiti. We were arrested with ammunition. We want to use the weapons to distabilise the primary election if we are not favoured.

” We had earlier learnt that some hoodlums were brought to the constituency to disrupt the election so that Hon. Akinlayo Kolawole Davidson will not win the election.

” We were sponsored by Hon. Akinlayo Kolawole Davidson to disrupt the election. I was arrested last night with four other guys in the hotel.”

Another suspect from another group, Dayo Ibijowo, said ” I was about traveling to Ilogbo-Ekiti from Ilupeju-Ekiti yesterday, Thursday and someone (a known person) called to ask where I was. I answered that I was in Ilupeju-Ekiti. The person asked whether I can come and see him at Onikoyi Hotel on Ikun-Ekiti, I asked what was happening there. He said I should try to see him and I told him I will branch on my way to Ilogbo- Ekiti.

” As I was driving I saw a partol vehicle of the Rapid Response Squad(RRS) with some operatives inside it on the road and I tried to shout 001 thinking it was a senior officer that was in the vehicle. When I noticed they were not operatives I am familiar with I continued my journey.

” When I got to Ayetoro-Ekiti, a patrol vehicle belonging to the RRS intercepted me and the operatives inside it alighted and searched my car and found one pump action gun.

” Other occupants(my friends) found in the car with me, are, Damola Adegbite, Ajayi Oladele and Sikiru Abanikanda.

” The pump action gun they found in my car does not have bullets. The Deputy Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Ekiti State Chapter, Sola Tokyo, is the owner of the gun. He( Tokyo) asked me to help him collect it from his younger brother.”