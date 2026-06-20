Ekiti guber: PDP candidate Oluyede dissatisfied with BVAS inefficiency, alleges voter harassment by security agents

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing election in Ekiti State, Dr Wole Oluyede, has expressed dissatisfaction with the electoral process.

Oluyede, who voted at Ward 8, Unit 9, Ugele Arokun, in Ikere-Ekiti, lamented the malfunctioning of the BVAS machine during the voting process.

He also alleged that security agents were harassing voters at polling units.

“It is very unfortunate that all I can get here is an army of cameras, whereas down the road, where the deputy governor is voting, there is an army of policemen harassing people.

“And you feel it is funny because you are not there and you are not reporting. So go there. The process is actually useless.

“People have been here for about one and a half hours, and only five people have voted in my polling unit. That is what they do all the time. So, I am suspecting that there is something wrong with the INEC process.

“I am going to hang around. If they are voting five people per hour, that is sad. Something is wrong.

“They have called the officials for the past 45 minutes. They have not been here. You cannot disenfranchise these people.

“It is sad for democracy in Nigeria. Although I am still very confident that my people are going to stay here peacefully, and we are still winning this election. But gentlemen of the press and ladies, go down there and see the army of policemen that are harassing people.

“They are using force vehicles. I taped them. I have evidence of that.

“And I will show you when it is appropriate. This is nonsense,” Oluyede said.