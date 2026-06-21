Ekiti guber: Oyebanji breaks succession jinx as governor secures another term in office

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, as the winner of the June 20 governorship election.

Oyebanji defeated Dr Wole Oluyede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Dare Bejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other political parties to secure re-election for another term in office.

Oyebanji secured victory in the election to break the succession jinx, becoming the first governor to win election back to back in the state.

Announcing the results at the State’s INEC office, the Returning Officer, Prof. Adenike Oladiji, declared that Oyebanji polled 319,224 votes, while his closest challenger, Oluyede garnered 40,543 votes, and Bejide secured 12,872 votes.

She added that the candidate of the Accord Party, Opeyemi David Falegan got 564 votes.

According to her, 988,251 voters registered in the election, while 384,940 voters were accredited to participate.

A total of 382,109 votes were cast across the 16 local government areas of the state while 375,777 votes were declared valid and 6,332 declared rejected.

The Retuning Officer while announcing the results, declared that having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes cast, Biodun Oyebanji of the APC was duly elected as the winner of the election in the state.

The over 300,000 votes recorded in the 2026 governorship election is the first in the history of the state since the inception of democratic government compared to votes obtained in past elections.