Ekiti guber: Ballot revolution key to good governance – Oluyede

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 20 June 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State, Dr Wole Oluyede, has said the people of the state need a ballot revolution to enthrone good governance.

The candidate accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in the state of worsening insecurity, unemployment, epileptic electricity supply, poor healthcare delivery, inadequate access to quality education, infrastructural decay, and plunging the people into hardship and poverty.

Criticising the current government for allegedly failing to prioritise the interests of the people through people-focused policies and programmes, Oluyede queried what the state government had been doing with the monthly allocations to the state.

He said residents who believe the current administration has not done enough should use their votes in the June election as a platform to remove the ruling APC government from office.

Oluyede made the remarks during separate visits to Omuo-Ekiti and Ode-Ekiti as part of his ongoing statewide campaign tour ahead of the forthcoming governorship poll. He urged the electorate to vote massively for the PDP to secure a decisive victory, promising that his administration would be committed to building a people-oriented government that would directly benefit the people.

“The people of Ekiti State every day express their dissatisfaction with the current administration in the state. They said Oyebanji’s government has refused to deliver good governance.

“And I have always said that the only way to ensure good governance is through the ballot. The people should vote for the PDP massively for us to win the election. By this, you will vote out the incumbent administration of Oyebanji in the election.

“They said the Oyebanji administration places priority on politics and pays less attention to true governance.

“Where there is an absence of true governance, the people are denied democratic dividends. And this is not good for the people and democracy.”

Speaking at the palace of the Olomuo of Omuo-Oke, Oluyede, who sought royal blessings for his governorship ambition, said traditional rulers must remain apolitical but noted that prayers and moral support from monarchs were crucial to the success of his mission to rescue Ekiti State.

“As our traditional rulers, you should remain apolitical, but we have come for prayers because this journey is about rescuing Ekiti people from suffering.

“Our health sector is in a terrible state and hospitals are poorly equipped. By prudent management of resources and without borrowing or embezzling public funds, we can raise over N102 billion yearly and ensure that nobody is denied access to medical care because they don’t have money.”

Oluyede explained that his administration would establish a monitored health insurance scheme that would guarantee affordable and accessible healthcare services for residents across the state.

“Our people should not go to hospitals and die because they cannot afford treatment. Government must take responsibility for the health of the people. We will put a committee in place to monitor the process and ensure transparency.”

Drawing comparisons with developed countries, Oluyede said emergency healthcare services in Ekiti must improve significantly.

“In countries like Australia, if a patient needs urgent medical attention far away from their location, they are immediately airlifted irrespective of where they come from. Our people should not continue dying because of poverty or medical negligence,” he added.

The PDP standard-bearer also advocated the establishment of higher institutions across the senatorial districts, saying tertiary institutions remain catalysts for development and economic growth.

“Look at Ikere-Ekiti where I come from. If there were no higher institutions there, the town would have been worse off. Every senatorial district should have a university because institutions stimulate rapid development,” he said.

Responding on behalf of other traditional rulers present, the Olomuo of Omuo-Oke appreciated the PDP campaign team for visiting the palace and urged the candidate to remain faithful to his campaign promises if elected governor.

“You will succeed in your endeavours, but I urge your supporters to reject inducement and vote-buying during the election. Let them remain steadfast and loyal,” the monarch said.

The PDP deputy governorship candidate, Hon Deji Ogunsakin, described Oluyede as a household name whose family had contributed immensely to the development of Ekiti State and Nigeria.

According to him, the family’s contributions to national development reflected their commitment to public service and community advancement.

“His brother, who is the Chief of Army Staff, facilitated a military base in Ekiti, which further demonstrates the family’s commitment to the security and growth of the state.

“I can assure you that if elected, within four years the people themselves will beg Oluyede to seek another term because of the level of development he will bring to Omuo Kingdom and Ekiti State. We cannot continue like this; things must change.”

At a town hall meeting in Omuo-Ekiti, Oluyede accused the APC-led administration of eight years of inconsistency, poor governance and infrastructural neglect.

“I left Ikere-Ekiti early, but we could not get here on time because of the terrible roads. The roads are in very bad condition,” he lamented.

He linked insecurity in rural communities to the absence of infrastructure, electricity and educational institutions.

“I also noticed that many youths are absent because there is no higher institution here and, naturally, there is no development. If there are no good roads and electricity, it becomes difficult to secure communities effectively,” he said.

Oluyede further proposed the establishment of community-based security and protective councils involving traditional rulers and local stakeholders.

“In the days of old, communities had effective ways of protecting themselves. Traditional rulers must have a say in security matters because they understand their communities better,” he stated.

One of the chiefs who spoke during the meeting listed electricity failure, poor roads and infrastructural abandonment as major challenges confronting the kingdom.

“Travelling from Ikere-Ekiti to this place should not take more than one hour, but because of the terrible roads people suffer unnecessarily.

“Because of your antecedents, I can confidently assure you that Omuo people are ready to support you, but please, remember all the promises you have made to us.”

Addressing a large crowd at the PDP Secretariat in Omuo-Ekiti, the PDP deputy governorship candidate promised massive employment opportunities, an agricultural revolution and improved security if elected into office.

Speaking amid cheers from supporters, Oluyede condemned the prolonged darkness in the area and criticised what he described as excessive taxation and levies imposed on struggling residents.

“These are wicked leaders who derive pleasure in imposing hardship on the people.

“On June 20, 2026, Ekiti people must use their votes to send them out of office. With all the allocations coming into the state, what have they done with the money?”

The PDP candidate promised to revive abandoned institutions and ensure rapid infrastructural development in Ekiti East Senatorial District.

“Ekiti East requires serious intervention — from higher institutions to roads and electricity. Within the first six months of our administration, electricity in this area will be restored because power supply drives development,” he assured.

The campaign train later moved to Ode-Ekiti, where the PDP Chairman, Rt Hon Tunji Odeyemi, canvassed support for power shift to Ekiti South Senatorial District.

According to him, political equity and fairness demanded that the southern district should produce the next governor of the state.

“Ekiti State was created in 1996 and for almost 30 years, the Central and Northern senatorial districts have dominated the governorship seat, while the South has remained marginalised.

“The South has the largest population and more local governments, yet we have not been fairly represented. This is our time and we must not miss this opportunity.”

Corroborating the chairman’s position, Hon Ogunsakin maintained that Oluyede possessed the competence and vision needed to reposition Ekiti State.

“North has done it, Central has done it, and now it is the turn of the South. Oluyede is the man who can fix Ekiti,” he declared.

Speaking at Ode-Ekiti, Oluyede again decried the poor state of roads linking communities in the southern part of the state and accused the APC government of neglecting the region.

“What did we do in the South to deserve this suffering? We have no electricity, no potable water, no good roads and no security despite the huge allocations coming to the government,” he said.

He also condemned what he described as multiple levies and taxes imposed on petty traders and market women.

“They are shutting down our mothers’ shops and overburdening them with taxes and levies. But by the grace of God, the people will use their votes to remove them from office on June 20,” he stated.

Oluyede further pledged to tackle youth unemployment through entrepreneurship-driven programmes and economic reforms.

“Over 80 per cent of our youths are unemployed. Ekiti is one of the poorest states in Nigeria, not because we lack intelligent people, but because the current administration failed to invest in the youths.

“Ekiti people are among the most educated anywhere in the world, yet there are no jobs because the present government has failed the people through deceit and poor leadership. They have eaten the future of our youths, but we are here to change the narrative and correct the abnormalities.”