Ekiti 2026: INEC identifies vote buying, political intimidation, other risk factors ahead guber poll, provides mitigation measures

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has identified major risk areas ahead of the June 20 governorship election in Ekiti State.

While identifying that vote buying, thuggery, political intimidation, fake news, misinformation among others, have historically marred elections in some parts of the state, the electoral body disclosed that it has put in place proactive measures to address the concerns, to ensure it delivers a credible, peaceful, transparent and inclusive poll.

The Hon. Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) for Ekiti State, Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi made this known during a press conference in Ado-Ekiti, capital of the state, where he stressed that the Commission is fully prepared to conduct an election that will reflect the will of the people.

He cautioned electorate against indulging in electoral malpractices, noting that the Commission carried out a detailed risk assessment to resist any form of illegal interference during the election.

Speaking on vote buying and undue influence, the REC said, Ekiti has previously recorded incidents of vote trading at polling units, often occurring in covert locations near voting areas.

To mitigate this, he said INEC will ensure the deployment of security personnel strategically positioned around polling units, not just within them.

He hinted that the commission will collaborate with anti-corruption agencies, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to monitor and prevent financial inducements.

Omoseyindemi also raised concerns about political thuggery and intimidation where youths mobilised for intimidation which he noted was prevalent in some politically competitive local governments, such as Ado, Ikere, and Oye. He assured that security personnel, including rapid response teams, identification of flashpoints and pre- deployment of security assets are strategies to deploy to ensure law and order.

He also identified fake news and misinformation, emphasising that the spread of false information, especially via social media, may undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

He revealed that INEC has activated rapid response communication teams, regular official updates through verified INEC platforms, partnership with the media for fact-checking and accurate reporting, among others, are part of efforts to tackle false news.

The INEC boss said the Commission will combat concerns around terrain and hard-to-reach communities, such as Ilejemeje, Ise/Orun, and Moba local governments which he said may pose logistical challenges. He expressed that early deployment of materials to Registration Area Centres (RACs), use of motorcycles for last-mile delivery, engagement of local guides to support movement and access, will be provided to ensure electorate in those communities participation in the election.

On the issue of low voter turnout, Omoseyindemi, said apathy among voters, particularly youths, was recorded due to distrust or misinformation.

He noted that the Commission has Intensified voter education campaigns across markets, schools, and religious centres. He also said engagement with traditional rulers and community leaders

are also methods to enhance youth and women participation.

He identified weather-related disruptions as another issue since the month of June falls within the rainy season, which may affect turnout and logistics.

He stated that INEC has made provisions for protective materials for sensitive election equipment, early movement of personnel and materials and contingency plans for delayed movement in affected areas.

Speaking further, the REC declared that the Commission has made substantial progress in its preparations for the June election, “guided by our strategic election timetable and schedule of activities. We remain committed to conducting a free, fair, credible, inclusive, and transparent election in Ekiti State.”

He highlighted the areas the Commission has made significant progress, to include, voter register and Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), noting the final register of voters is being compiled. And will soon be displayed, and made available to political parties.

He stated the time for collection of the PVCs will be communicated to the registered Voters as soon as the compilation process is completed.He urged all registered voters who are yet to come out for the collection of their PVCs to do so as soon as the notice of collection is out.

He also mentioned that recruitment and screening of ad-hoc is on going. According to him, training will commence immediately after the recruitment process, which is to ensure that all personnel are adequately equipped with the knowledge of electoral procedures, including the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and result management protocols.

The INEC boss also disclosed that sensitive and non-sensitive materials procurement is on schedule. He explained that arrangements have been finalised for the secure movement and storage of election materials.Adding,”We are working closely with security agencies to guarantee the safe delivery of materials to all polling units.”

Omoseyindemi remarked that the Commission will deploy the BVAS for voter accreditation and authentication and announced that election results will be transmitted electronically to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) to enhance transparency.

He specified that adequate security measures have been put in place and

INEC is collaborating with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES)

to ensure a peaceful electoral process. He called on all political actors and supporters to conduct themselves peacefully.

He stated that the Commission is also committed to ensuring more voter participation, hence it continuous engagement with political parties, traditional rulers, civil society organisations, and the media.

He noted that voter education campaigns are being intensified to encourage informed participation, especially among women, youths, and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs). “We have deployed CSOs to all LGAs to intensify the voters education in order to encourage more people to participate in the Electoral process.We should know that participatory democracy is essential for sustainable development.”

He said that INEC will also ensure that PWDs exercise their franchise without stress and will prioritise gender inclusivity. “The Commission has made provisions for PWD-friendly voting, including magnifying glasses, braille ballot guides, and priority voting. Also, gender inclusivity remains a key priority in our electoral process.”

The REC assured the people of Ekiti State and Nigerians at large that INEC is fully prepared to conduct a credible, transparent, and inclusive election that reflects the will of the people.

He encouraged all voters to come out peacefully on election day and exercise their civic responsibility.

Omoseyindemi appealed to political parties, party faithful and supporters to adhere strictly to the rules and avoid inflammatory rhetoric and urged the media to continue to play its critical role in disseminating accurate information.