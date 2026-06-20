Ekiti: 100-year-old woman says she wants best candidate to win, laments insecurity in Nigeria

Madam Oyedade, a 100-year-old voter, urged political leaders on Saturday to address the country’s worsening insecurity, claiming that no Nigerian feels safe anymore.

Speaking to Newsmen in Yoruba while awaiting accreditation at Polling Unit 001, Aye Ward, Aye Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State, the centenarian stated that she turned out to vote because she wanted the best competent candidate to win the governorship election.

“I came out to vote because I want the best candidate to emerge,” she said.

When asked about the security situation in the country, Madam Oyedade urged President Bola Tinubu and state governors to take urgent steps to address the challenge.

“I want to appeal to President Bola Tinubu and the state governors in the country to urgently find a lasting solution to insecurity.

“Nobody is safe now in Nigeria. It’s a pity,” she lamented.

The Ekiti governorship election witnessed the participation of several elderly voters across polling units in different parts of the state, with many of them turning out early to exercise their civic responsibility despite their age.