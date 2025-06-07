From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The senator representing Edo South in the Senate, Senator Neda Imasuen, is set to formally defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) next Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Imasuen, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, was elected on the platform of the Labour Party in 2023.

He was said to have met and received the blessing and nod of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and also met and consulted widely with notable stakeholders in the APC in Edo State before his planned defection, which many say is long overdue.

Commenting on the development, a Labour Party faithful, Osifo Iguodalo, said, “The Labour Party we all laboured to build is now a shadow of itself and in complete tatters both in Edo and at the national level owing to unending crisis and litigation. We are excited that our hard-working senator has finally made up his mind to dump the party.

“The rumour is true. Neda was with us today to inform us that he was moving us into APC. We understand, and we are ready to go with him,” he said.