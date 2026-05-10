Edo: Governor leads dignitaries as deputy’s mother laid to rest

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa, at the weekend, bade his mother, Madam Esther Imaguomwanruo Idahosa (née Enabulele), eternal farewell with a moving speech shortly after the interment of the septuagenarian, who died at the age of 95.

He told the large crowd of sympathisers that his late mother understood that six children looked up to her when his father died in 1986, and he was just six years old.

He said his mother did not break, did not run, but stood firm and became father and mother in one body.

“You toiled day and night with six children waiting at home. You walked through pains and expectations with me, never forgetting your melodious voice as you sang all the time; your song became my shelter. Your prayers at dawn became the roof over our heads. You were my pillar, Iye.

“When the world said ‘impossible,’ you whispered, trust in God my son. These few days you are gone has been really hurting, you taught me dignity without saying a word. I watched you refuse to beg, refuse to bow, refuse to let poverty define us. You told us: work hard, fear God, help people and wonderful things will happen. Iye, wonderful things did happen, because you happened to us first.

“Now that you are gone at the remarkable age of 95, my heart is heavy, but it is also full. Full of gratitude that God lent you to us. Full of pride that I called you Mother. Full of memories of your laughter, your scolding, your endless intercessions for me and my siblings. You were a pillar of unity and love. Your word still resonates clearly, Denco, you will say, remember where you came from. Mother, you were an inspiration to us, we all miss your morning prayers.”

The funeral ceremony was carnival-like as Benin City stood still due to heavy vehicular traffic occasioned by the influx of dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

Mourners accompanied her casket in a road walk through the streets of Benin City to her residence for lying in state.

An array of personalities graced the occasion, which led to heavy vehicular traffic along Airport Road and other adjoining streets.

The Forum of Deputy Governors of Nigeria sent three representatives to the burial ceremony. They were Sam Ode of Benue State, Senator Akon Eyakenyi of Akwa Ibom, and Dr Peter Akpe of Bayelsa State.

Others included the governor of Edo State, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, who was represented by Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku; former governor of the state, Sen. Adams Oshiomhole; his former deputy, Hon. Pius Odubu; Sen. Matthew Uroghide; Edo chairman of the APC, Jarret Tenebe; members of the State Working Committee of the party, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the deputy governors, Senator Eyakenyi said, “We came here to celebrate with our own, our brother. We have a large family of deputy governors across Nigeria. We are one family, we acknowledge each other.

“A woman that gave birth to her children, trained them very well and one of them is standing tall today as the deputy governor of this state, that shows how great such a woman was.

“We stand to salute you specially for putting this great send forth for your mother,” she said.

Meanwhile, Governor Monday Okpebholo yesterday led a host of dignitaries to a special thanksgiving service held in honour of the matriarch of the Idahosa family.

The thanksgiving service, which held at Living Faith Church, Sapele Road, Benin City, was attended by the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa; former Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion; former Deputy Governor, Lucky Imasuen; Deputy State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sylvester Aigboboh; members of the Edo State House of Assembly; civil commissioners; political associates; family members; friends; and well-wishers.

The sermon was delivered by Pastor Emmanuel Ebiwoye, who preached from the Book of Mark 4:11, admonishing Christians on the need for faith, steadfastness, and total reliance on God in all circumstances of life.

Special prayers were also offered for the Idahosa family, the Edo State Government, and the peace and progress of the state.

The thanksgiving service formed part of activities to honour the memory and impact of the late Mrs Esther Idahosa, described by many as a devoted mother and woman of virtue whose life positively touched many people.