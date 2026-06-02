Ebonyi police uses teargas to disperse protesters at headquarters

From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki
Ebonyi State Police Command and over one hundred indigenes of the Orokeonuoha Community in the Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state clashed on Monday over the arrest and detention of some indigenes of the community, leading to the shooting of canisters of teargas at the protesters.
The incident occurred at the command headquarters in Abakaliki, the state capital, when the over 100 persons stormed the command demanding the release of three indigenes in detention at the police headquarters following a petition against them by a traditional ruler, Sunday Oketa.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, who confirmed the incident, said the protesters threatened to force their way into the command premises if their demand for the release of the three suspects was not met.
Ukandu stated: “On 1st June 2026, operatives of the Ebonyi State Command arrested three suspects who were mentioned in a petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command by HRH Eze Sunday Oketa who alleged conspiracy, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, threatening violence and causing extreme fear against the suspects.
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“Subsequently, a group of about one hundred persons, who identified themselves as indigenes of Oroke Onuoha Community in Ebonyi Local Government Area, gathered at the entrance of the Command Headquarters, demanding the release of the suspects.
“The group further threatened to force their way into the Command premises if their demand was not met.
“The group was advised to leave the vicinity of the Command Headquarters and allow for an investigation into the allegations against the suspects but they refused to vacate. Instead, they obstructed the free flow of traffic and engaged in conduct capable of causing a breach of public peace, including chanting war songs and creating tension within the area.
“In line with its constitutional responsibility to maintain law and order, protect lives and property, and considering the security risk posed by the crowd to police personnel, members of the public, and critical facilities within the Command Headquarters, the group was professionally dispersed using lawful crowd-control measures”.
He cautioned residents of the state against engaging in acts capable of disrupting public peace or attempting to obstruct lawful police duties, stressing that such actions are unlawful and will be firmly resisted in accordance with the law.