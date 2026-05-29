Don’t let us die, abducted Oyo principal begs Tinubu

Fourteen days after gunmen stormed three schools in Oyo State’s Oriire Local Government Area, abducted school principal, Mrs Rachael Alamu, has pleaded with President Bola Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde to negotiate with her captors, warning that lives remain in danger.

Alamu, principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Esinle, was kidnapped alongside teachers and pupils during the May 15 attack on schools in the Ahoro-Esinle/Yawota axis of Ogbomoso.

In emotional videos shared on Friday, the principal urged authorities to abandon forceful rescue efforts, claiming such attempts had worsened conditions for the captives.

“Please, I am begging President Bola Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde to help us and dialogue with these people. They should not use force,” she said.

“The force they used yesterday has caused us pain. One of us has been singled out, and they said they will kill him because the government tried to rescue us by force.”

The attack, carried out by gunmen on motorcycles, targeted Community High School, L.A. Primary School, Esiele, and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School. Authorities confirmed that several teachers and students were abducted.

The incident drew national outrage after a video allegedly showed abductors beheading teacher Michael Oyedokun in captivity.

In a second appeal, Alamu said the victims had spent nearly two weeks trapped in the bush, exposed to harsh weather and growing fear.

“Today makes about 13 days since we were taken from work and we are still in the bush,” she said.

“The children and all of us are here under the sun, rain and cold. Please help us. Negotiate with them. Don’t let them waste our lives.”

She also called on the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools and the Nigeria Union of Teachers to intervene, saying the kidnappers were becoming increasingly impatient.