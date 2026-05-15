‘Don’t call me bro’ Ondo monarch turns 23

The Arujale-Ojima of Okeluse Kingdom in Ondo State, Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II, on Friday clocked 23.

In January, the monarch gained national attention when his palace issued a stern warning to people hiding under the guise of addressing him as “bro or blood” particularly to disrespect him.

The palace clarified that the king must be addressed strictly as His Royal Majesty at all times, noting that any deviation from this would no longer be tolerated.

In a Facebook post to mark his birthday, the monarch expressed gratitude to God for the milestone.

He also paid tributes to his ancestors for backing his rule.

In the message he personally signed, the monarch wrote, “Today, I celebrate the grace, mercy and protection of Eledumare over my life.

“I remain grateful to my ancestors for their divine guidance and strength through every step of my journey.

“Another year older, wiser and stronger. The journey is still young, but the grace has been immense.

“23 and growing in purpose.”

The message was accompanied by a crown emoji.