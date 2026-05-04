Doctor calls for brain scan after Portable’s boxing defeat

A Canada-based Nigerian doctor, Arinze Onwumelu, has advised singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, to undergo a brain scan following his celebrity boxing match with skit maker Carter Efe in Lagos over the weekend.

Portable lost the high-profile bout, which drew wide attention on social media and among entertainment fans, sparking concerns about the level of violence involved in celebrity exhibition fights.

In a post accompanied by a viral video, Onwumelu, also known as Dr Zo, said Portable should undergo a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan to rule out possible internal head injuries.

“This is an exhibition match meant for entertainment, not a real fight to harm anyone,” he said. “I watched the video, and the kind of punches delivered Portable may need urgent medical attention.”

He warned that repeated blows to the head could lead to serious medical complications, including subdural hematoma, which he described as a potentially life-threatening brain condition.

Onwumelu urged those close to the singer to ensure he undergoes immediate medical evaluation, stressing that brain checks should not be delayed after such bouts.

The doctor also called on organisers of celebrity boxing events to introduce stricter safety measures, including mandatory protective headgear, to reduce the risk of serious injuries.

Ahead of the match, Portable had expressed confidence in his fitness and readiness for the fight, noting that he had previously recorded exhibition wins over rapper Speed Darlington and actor Charles Okocha.

The Lagos bout, however, ended in defeat for the singer, triggering fresh debates online about safety standards in celebrity boxing events.