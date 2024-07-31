Do it quickly, quietly, privately — Onyeka Onwenu on how she wanted to be buried

By Seyi Babalola

Veteran Nigerian singer and actress Onyeka Onwenu disclosed her preferences for her burial and memorial in a reflection she posted three years ago.

The legendary musician, who was well-known for her advocacy and strong voice, passed away on Tuesday night at Lagos’ Reddington Hospital following her collapse at Mrs. Stella Okoli’s birthday celebration.

“Do it quickly, quietly and privately,” Onwenu wrote in an opinion piece on Premium Times in 2021, emphasising that her burial should be devoid of unnecessary fanfare.

She advised her loved ones to “mourn, yes, but not excessively,” and instead celebrate her life via prayers and lighthearted moments.

“Celebrate me with prayers, lunch or dinner afterwards. Share some jokes about me and laugh.

“Make merriment and then go about your business. If my friends want to celebrate me, they should do so while I am alive, so that I can enjoy it with them, not when I am gone and have no idea about this. That is me Onyeka Onwenu,” she said.

Onwenu has had a diverse career spanning music, movies, advocacy, journalism, and politics. She has had several responsibilities, including chairing the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture and judging the X Factor series.