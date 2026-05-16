Dino Melaye’s son graduates from American university

16 May 2026 9:30 am WAT

John Ogunsemore By
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Dino Melaye and son, Joshua

Dino and Joshua Melaye during the latter's graduation

Enugu State

Oluwakinbati Joshua Melaye, son of former Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, on Friday graduated from University of Kansas, United States.

The elated father took to Facebook on Saturday morning to celebrate the feat.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain said, “Congratulations my son, Oluwakinbati Joshua Melaye on your graduation from The University of Kansas today. To God be the glory.”

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In January, Melaye shared a photo of himself and Joshua chilling in a boat to mark his son’s birthday.

He captioned the photo, “Happy birthday my son Oluwakinbati Joshua Melaye. God bless you and keep you. More gracious years ahead. Proud of the man you have become. God will continue to protect and keep you safe. You will be greater than me.”

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