From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Zumunta Association USA Inc., a pan-Northern Nigerian diaspora group based in Washington D.C., has condemned the spate of killings in Plateau State and other parts of northern Nigeria and called on the Federal Government to take immediate and decisive action to end the bloodshed.

In a statement by the National President, Mr. Sunday Bitrus, the association described the killings as senseless and brutal, expressing deep concern over the increasing frequency and scale of the attacks that have claimed the lives of scores of men, women and children.

“This disturbing trend has become a national crisis. We are compelled to ask — is there a functioning government in place? Are we at war?”

The group lamented the apparent lack of effective security response and accountability from authorities, stating that the victims are more than just statistics.

“These are human lives — lives cut short without cause, leaving behind grieving families and shattered communities.”

The Association emphasised that the violence must be investigated thoroughly, with root causes such as land disputes, political manipulation, religious tension, or reprisals identified and addressed.

“The nation demands answers, and more importantly, action,” it stressed, while reaffirming its commitment to non-violent conflict resolution.

“Peace cannot be achieved if the perpetrators of violence are not held accountable, and if justice continues to elude the victims. Dialogue, mediation, and proactive community engagement must replace silence, neglect, and impunity.”

The group also expressed the emotional toll on its members abroad who are frequently confronted with questions from their host communities about the recurring violence in Nigeria.

“It is disheartening and embarrassing that we must explain why these killings continue in a country that claims to uphold democracy and rule of law,” the association noted.

Zumunta Association called on the Federal Government, security agencies, traditional leaders, civil society organizations, and religious institutions to prioritise the protection of lives and property.

“This crisis must not be allowed to fester any further. Enough is enough,” the association declared.