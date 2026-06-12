Democracy fails without PWD inclusion — ADC Chieftain

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The National Leader of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the African Democratic Congress, Dr. Chike Okogwu, has declared that Nigeria’s democracy cannot be considered complete while millions of persons with disabilities remain excluded from opportunities, services and governance.

In a Democracy Day message titled “Democracy Without Access is Democracy Denied,” Okogwu lamented that many of the challenges confronting PWDs remain unresolved four years after he first raised concerns about their plight.

He argued that the true measure of democracy lies in how it treats its most vulnerable citizens, stressing that inaccessible public facilities, discrimination and social exclusion continue to deny persons with disabilities the full benefits of democratic governance.

According to him, the worsening economic situation has disproportionately affected PWDs, with rising food prices, transportation costs and medical expenses pushing many vulnerable families deeper into hardship.

Okogwu also expressed concern over the impact of insecurity on persons with disabilities, noting that they face unique risks during attacks, displacement and humanitarian emergencies due to the absence of disability-sensitive response systems.

He identified unemployment as another major challenge, despite the growing number of qualified and educated persons with disabilities.

He blamed discrimination and inaccessible recruitment processes for shutting many capable citizens out of the workforce.

The ADC chieftain further described unreliable electricity supply as a major threat to the independence and wellbeing of many PWDs who rely on assistive devices, medical equipment and communication tools that require constant power.

On healthcare, he noted that many hospitals remain inaccessible, while rehabilitation services, assistive devices and sign-language interpretation are either unavailable or beyond the reach of many persons with disabilities.

Okogwu also called for urgent reforms in the transportation and aviation sectors, saying public transport systems, pedestrian infrastructure and several airport facilities still fall short of accessibility standards despite some improvements.

He warned against growing digital exclusion, arguing that government services, education and economic opportunities are increasingly migrating online without adequate accessibility measures for persons with disabilities.

While acknowledging the existence of the Disability Act, he maintained that implementation remains weak, insisting that laws alone are insufficient without visible improvements in the daily lives of those they are designed to protect.

He urged government, political parties, the private sector and civil society organisations to move beyond symbolic gestures and adopt policies that guarantee social protection, accessible healthcare, inclusive education, economic empowerment, transportation access and disability-sensitive security planning.

Okogwu said the ADC would prioritise the full implementation of disability rights, targeted social protection programmes, inclusive employment policies and accessibility standards across public institutions.

“More than 30 million Nigerians living with disabilities are not asking for charity; they are demanding justice, equal opportunity and meaningful participation,” he said, insisting that Nigeria’s democracy would remain unfinished until inclusion becomes a reality for all citizens.