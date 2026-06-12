Democracy Day: Minister seeks support for returning 258 Nigerians from S/ Africa

By Merit Ibe

As Nigerians commemorate Democracy Day, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard M. Doro, has called on citizens, corporate organizations, state governments, faith-based institutions, community leaders, and development partners to extend compassion and support to the 258 Nigerians recently returned from South Africa.

Describing the successful reintegration of the returnees as a shared national responsibility, the Minister,said Democracy Day is not only an occasion to celebrate democratic governance and constitutional freedoms, but also an opportunity to reflect on the values that bind Nigerians together as one people, particularly in compassion, solidarity, inclusion, and our collective responsibility to support one another during difficult times.

“One of the greatest expressions of democracy is our ability to care for one another. A society is ultimately judged, not only by the strength of its institutions, but by how it treats its most vulnerable citizens and those facing difficult circumstances.

“As we celebrate our democratic journey, we must also recommit ourselves to the values of empathy, unity, and shared responsibility that make national progress possible,” he said.

The Minister’s appeal follows the successful reception of 258 Nigerian returnees from South Africa, who arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, aboard a chartered Air Peace flight facilitated by the Federal Government as part of ongoing efforts to support Nigerian citizens facing challenges abroad and ensure their safe and dignified return home.

Dr. Doro, who led other government officials in receiving the returnees, emphasized that while the Federal Government has taken significant steps to support their return and reintegration, the process of rebuilding lives requires broader societal participation.

“The government cannot do it alone. We welcome the support of the private sector, development organizations, philanthropic institutions, state governments, and citizens who are willing to partner in restoring dignity, rebuilding lives, and creating opportunities for our people.

“Many of these Nigerians have endured difficult experiences and an abrupt disruption of their lives and livelihoods. As they return home, our collective responsibility is to help them recover, reintegrate, and rediscover hope.”

Dr. Doro expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his unwavering commitment to the welfare, dignity, and protection of Nigerians both at home and abroad.

He noted that the successful return exercise reflects the compassionate leadership of President Tinubu and the administration’s determination to ensure that no Nigerian is abandoned regardless of where they may be.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated a strong commitment to the welfare of Nigerians wherever they may be. The successful return of these citizens reflects that commitment and reinforces the principle that every Nigerian matters.”

According to the Minister, the return of the Nigerians marks not merely the end of a difficult chapter but the beginning of a new journey focused on reintegration, recovery, and renewed opportunity.

He urged families, communities, employers, faith-based organizations, and civil society groups to play active roles in helping the returnees regain stability and confidence as they settle back into society.

“It is difficult for anyone to suddenly leave behind a place where they have built a livelihood, established relationships, and planned a future. The emotional impact extends beyond the adults to children whose education, friendships, and daily lives have also been disrupted.

“This is why families and communities have an important role to play in creating a supportive environment that encourages healing, stability, and hope.”

While acknowledging the importance of the safe return process, Dr. Doro emphasized that the real task begins after arrival.

He disclosed that beyond the reception, health screening, profiling, and documentation processes, efforts have already commenced to support the reintegration of the returnees through humanitarian assistance and strategic partnerships designed to facilitate their economic and social recovery.

Profiling conducted following the reception exercise revealed that a significant majority of the returnees migrated primarily for socioeconomic reasons, highlighting the need for continued investment in job creation, skills development, economic empowerment, and social protection programmes.

“The experiences of these returnees remind us of the importance of creating opportunities at home while strengthening systems that protect vulnerable populations and support sustainable livelihoods.

“As a nation, we must continue to address the root causes of vulnerability while creating pathways to opportunity, resilience, and prosperity. Their experiences provide valuable lessons that can help shape future policies and interventions.”

The Minister also commended organizations, institutions, and individuals that have already extended support to the returnees as part of the reintegration process and encouraged others to emulate their example.

Among the interventions provided were livelihood starter packs, financial support packages, and other forms of assistance designed to help beneficiaries rebuild their lives and regain economic independence.

Additional support was provided through partnerships with private sector organizations, philanthropic stakeholders, and state-level initiatives committed to assisting the returnees in their transition back into society.

Dr. Doro described such interventions as practical demonstrations of national solidarity and collective responsibility.

He further commended the collaborative efforts of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), an agency under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, for its leadership in coordinating the reception, profiling, and reintegration process.

He also acknowledged the support of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Port Health Services, Air Peace, and other stakeholders whose contributions ensured a safe, orderly, and dignified return process.

The Minister reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening reintegration systems, expanding partnerships, and advancing sustainable pathways from vulnerability to resilience and prosperity in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“As we welcome our brothers and sisters home, we must remain focused on what truly matters: restoring dignity, rebuilding lives, and ensuring that every Nigerian has access to opportunities that enable them to thrive.

“Democracy is strongest when citizens care for one another. Let this Democracy Day remind us that nation-building is not only the responsibility of the government. It is the responsibility of all of us.

“Together, we can create a society where no one is left behind and where every Nigerian has the opportunity to contribute, succeed, and prosper.”