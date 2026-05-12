Dembélé, Olise shine as PSG sweep Ligue 1 awards

Paris Saint-Germain dominated the 2025/26 UNFP Awards held in Paris on Monday, with French forward Ousmane Dembélé emerging as Ligue 1 Player of the Year after another outstanding season for the French champions.

The winger claimed the award for the second time in his career, taking over from former PSG star Kylian Mbappé, who won it five straight times before his move to Real Madrid. Dembélé has been one of PSG’s key performers this season, contributing 10 goals and six assists, while adding 12 direct goal involvements in league matches in 2026 alone.

“This is an individual trophy, but all the individual trophies I’ve won are thanks to this team,” Dembélé said after receiving the award.

PSG teenager Désiré Doué also received recognition for his impressive performances this season after winning the Best Young Player award.

In the coaching category, Pierre Sage was named Coach of the Year after leading RC Lens to one of the strongest title challenges against PSG during the campaign.

Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser won the Best Goalkeeper award following a series of standout displays between the sticks.

English born winger Michael Olise was named Best French Player Abroad after an impressive campaign with Bayern Munich.

The full list of winners includes Dembélé as Best Player, Doué as Best Young Player, Sage as Best Coach, Risser as Best Goalkeeper, and Olise as Best French Player Abroad.