Delta police rescue abducted 2-year-old child concealed inside a sack bag

..reunite victim with parents

From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

Operatives of the Quick Response Squad (QRS), Warri of the Delta State Police Command have rescued a two-year-old child suspected to have been abducted at Igbudu Market area of Warri metropolis.

The child was reportedly stolen at the market and concealed inside a sack bag allegedly by a 29-year-old man who was almost lyched by mob before he was rescused and the child saved.

Confirming this in a statement on Wednesday, the Delta Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said that the police team rescued the child on Sunday May 10 about 09:15hrs and also prevented the lynching of the suspect.

He said that the suspect, identified as Fejiro Obaduemu, aged 29, of Idesor Street, Isi Layout, Warri, was intercepted by vigilant residents while carrying the child concealed inside a sack bag.

Edafe said the movement of the suspect, raised suspicion of child stealing.

He added that before the suspect could be mobbed, operatives of the QRS swiftly responded to the scene, rescued both the suspect and the child, and evacuated them to safety.

“The suspect, who sustained injuries from the mob attack, was taken to the Police Clinic, Warri, for medical attention and subsequently taken into custody for investigation”, he said.

The police image-maker said further investigation conducted on 11 May 2026 led to the successful tracing of the child’s parents, and the child was formally reunited with the family in the presence of leaders of the Hausa community in Warri.

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly confessed to being sent by an unidentified suspect warri to steal the child. “Efforts are ongoing to arrest the said accomplice and unravel the wider network connected to the crime”, he added.

Edafe said that the operation, sequel to intensified efforts against child trafficking and related crimes across the state, a development which he said has led to the rescue of abducted children, recovery of infants, and arrest of suspects in separate operations carried out in Warri and Effurun.

He said that the command has also commenced comprehensive investigations aimed at dismantling criminal networks involved in child stealing and illegal child trafficking activities.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, assured residents that the Command remains committed to protecting children and combating all forms of human trafficking and related crimes.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities involving children to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency lines: 08036684974