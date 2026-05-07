Delta police investigate viral Asaba shooting claim

From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, has directed the command’s Anti-Cultism Unit to carry out a detailed investigation into a viral video alleging that a young man was shot in the Ogbilọ area of Ogbeogonogo Market, Asaba, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

The video, which is currently trending on social media, claimed that the middle-aged man was shot by policemen.

The victim, identified as “Aboy”, was shot and is currently hospitalised after yet-to-be-identified gunmen fired shots at him and also seized his friend, who was with him.

But the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, in a statement debunking the claim that the incident was linked to the police, said that the command had already begun investigating the circumstances surrounding it.

Edafe said that the incident being linked to the police appears to be related to cult activities in the state, noting that the victim was similarly shot four years ago during cult-related incidents.

He said that although the video captured some passers-by falsely accusing the police of being responsible for the shooting, an investigation by the command proved that none of its operatives was involved.

The statement reads: “The command wishes to state unequivocally that operatives of the command did not engage in any shooting incident on the said date and in the said area. It is pertinent to state that there is no verifiable fact to show that it was the police, as his friend, who was taken away by the gunmen, is not detained in any of the command’s detention facilities.

“Preliminary information indicates that the victim, popularly known as ‘Aboy’, sustained injuries during the incident and is currently receiving treatment. Further findings suggest that the victim is suspected to be involved in cult-related activities within the state and was shot four years ago during cult-related incidents. It was also gathered that his friend, whose identity is unknown, was taken away from the scene during the incident, which also points in the direction of suspected abduction.”

The police spokesman said that the commissioner of police had directed a thorough investigation to unravel the true picture of what transpired in view of the seriousness of the allegations and the public concern generated by the viral video.

The command, however, assured members of the public of a thorough investigation into the incident and urged anyone with useful information to contact the Command Control Room on 08036684974 or the Complaint Response Unit on 09155570008 or 09011112311.

He said that the Delta State Police Command remained resolute in its fight against cultism and other violent crimes, while the CP urged the public to seek facts before reaching conclusions.