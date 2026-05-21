Delta police arrest kidnapper, rescue kid victim

By Christopher Oji

Delta State Police Command has arrested a kidnap suspect and rescued his child victim in Ughelli, Delta state. The operation was done by operatives of the Anti-Vice Squad (CAVS), Sector 2, Ughelli, that successfully rescued a three-year-old kidnapped child and arrested Kelvin Ogaga in connection with the abduction.

Delta state police public relations officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe, said the arrest followed a complaint received on May 18,2026, from the father of the victim, who reported that his three-year-old daughter had been abducted by the suspect, a commercial motorcyclist, who was entrusted with taking the child on daily school runs.

“ It was gathered that the suspect allegedly kidnapped the child and subsequently demanded ransom of #500,000 from the family. After negotiations, the family paid the demanded ransom to secure the release of the child.

Acting on credible technical intelligence, operatives stormed the suspect’s hideout in Ughelli, where he was arrested. Recovered from him were the sum of N127,000, believed to be part of the ransom money, and other valuables allegedly purchased with proceeds of the crime, and the motorcycle used in committing the offence. Suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing. “