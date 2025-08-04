By Moses Akaigwe

Dana Motors Limited (DML) has congratulated the Super Falcons of Nigeria on achieving Mission X and clinching their 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.

A press statement issued by the management of the company described the Falcons’ victory in Morocco as an incredible one, which has shown the world the strength and determination of the Nigerian woman.

Part of the statement read: “This incredible feat is more than just a sporting victory; it is a moment of pride, a powerful symbol of unity, resilience and excellence that defines the Nigerian spirit.

“The Super Falcons have once again shown the world the strength, talent and determination of Nigerian women and our great nation.

“At Dana Motors, we recognize and celebrate this victory not just as sports fans, but as a proudly Nigerian company committed to driving sustainable progress and innovation.

“Just as the Super Falcons lead on the field, DML is leading Nigeria’s mobility evolution; from luxury durable electric cars to CNG-powered buses and locally assembled vehicles designed for the future.

“This milestone victory aligns perfectly with the DML ethos: bold ambition, powerful performance, and national impact. As we continue to invest in clean transportation, job creation, and home-grown technology, we are reminded that when Nigeria wins, we all win.

“Once again, we salute the Super Falcons — the pride of Africa — and stand with all Nigerians in celebrating this historic achievement.”