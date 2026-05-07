Cross River moves to revive sporting glory

07 May 2026 11:35 pm WAT

Rapheal By
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From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

The Chairman of the Cross River State Sports Commission, Lawrence Etta Itanya, has called on newly inaugurated sports association leaders to work toward reviving the state’s declining sports sector and restoring its past reputation.

Speaking at the inauguration of 27 sports associations at the U.J Esuene Stadium’s Table Tennis Indoor Hall, Itanya urged the chairmen and board members to take active responsibility for change.

“We must put our hands on deck to change the narrative and bring back the lost glory of sports to Cross River State,” he said.

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He also challenged the associations to reduce dependence on government funding by sourcing their own financial support, while promising that the Commission would provide “maximum and adequate support” to help them succeed.

Chairman of the Cross River State Table Tennis Association, Orok Duke, thanked the Commission for the appointments and pledged to use his experience to recruit youths who can make the state proud and win laurels.

He expressed confidence in producing athletes who can represent the state and country at the highest level.

Representatives of the State Boxing and Athletics Associations, Mr. Jumbo Michael and Mr. Pius Neji, said they would work to win medals for Cross River at future national competitions.

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