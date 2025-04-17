By Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

At least five hundred athletes across Nigeria are expected to grace this year’s Calabar Marathon scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 19.

The Managing Director of the Cross River State Tourism Bureau, Prince Ekpenyong Ojoi, made the annoucement in Calabar on Thursday.

Ojoi said the winner in both the male and female categories will cart home the star prize of one million naira each, with the first and second runners up winning N500,000 and N300,000 respectively for their effort.

He also disclosed that the 24km Marathon race which is in its third edition will help keep youths off youthful vices .

“The idea of the marathon is to take the youths out of crime, move their energy off drugs and focus on the positive energy that comes with the Marathon.

“This is part of our commitment to our youths and by focusing on the upcoming race they will care less of these vices,” Ojoi said.

The Special Adviser to the Cross River State Governor on General Duties, Ekpenyong Akiba, said the government hopes to use the race to showcase its commitment to sporting excellence.

He also said they hope to use the race to foster unity and also give our people the opportunity to be productive.