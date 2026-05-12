Cristiano Ronaldo’s first Saudi league crown delayed after dramatic draw

By Lawrence Agbo

Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait a little longer for his first Saudi Pro League title after Al Nassr FC were held to a dramatic 1-1 draw by rivals Al Hilal SFC on Tuesday night.

The Portuguese star was on the verge of celebrating his first domestic league triumph in Saudi Arabia before a heartbreaking stoppage-time own goal by goalkeeper Bento denied Al Nassr all three points.

With the home fans already preparing for title celebrations, the Brazilian shot-stopper misjudged a long throw-in deep into added time, fumbling the ball into his own net in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

The late mistake allowed second-placed Al Hilal to snatch a crucial draw and postpone Al Nassr’s hopes of being crowned champions.

Despite the setback, Al Nassr remain five points clear at the top of the table with only one match left to play this season, while Al Hilal still have a game in hand.

Ronaldo’s side can still secure the league title when they face Damac FC next week.

Now 41, Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in 2023 on a blockbuster deal that transformed global attention toward Saudi football and opened the door for several high-profile stars to move to the league.

His arrival was followed by major signings such as Neymar and Karim Benzema, further raising the profile of the Saudi Pro League.

However, despite his individual success and influence off the pitch, Ronaldo is still chasing his first domestic trophy since making the move to Saudi Arabia.