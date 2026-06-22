Court remands Sowore in Kuje prison

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has remanded the presidential aspirant of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, in the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja.

Justice Mohammed Umar said Sowore would remain in custody until June 24, when his application seeking to set aside the order revoking his bail will be heard.

Justice Umar had, on June 16, revoked the bail granted to Sowore following his failure to appear in court for his trial.

In his ruling on an oral application made by counsel to the Department of State Services (DSS), Akinkolu Kehinde, SAN, Justice Umar also issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

The DSS is prosecuting Sowore for allegedly making false claims against President Bola Tinubu by referring to him as “a criminal” in a post he made on his X and Facebook accounts.