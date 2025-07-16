From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal High Court, sitting in Apo, Abuja, on Wednesday, July 16, admitted additional evidence from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against a former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye.

Agunloye is facing prosecution by the EFCC on seven-count charges, bordering on official corruption and fraudulent award of the Mambilla Power Project contract to the tune of $6 billion (Six Billion US Dollars).

The additional evidence includes an investigation report of the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project, which the defendant awarded to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited, and a warrant of arrest on Jide Sotirin. They were marked “Exhibit EFCC R and S.”

During the day’s proceedings, Agunloye, through his counsel, Adeola Adedipe, SAN, informed the court of his application for the release of his passport to enable him to travel abroad for medical evaluation.

Responding to the application, prosecution counsel, M.K. Hussain, asked the court for more time to study the application and file his reply.

The judge adjourned till Thursday, July 17, 2025, for the hearing of the overseas medical trip application.