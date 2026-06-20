Coral jewellery: Making bold fashion statement

Coral jewellery is making a major statement in fashion lately. Coral is celebrated for its organic origins and vibrant oceanic aesthetic.

The wearing of coral regalia is deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of specific ethnic groups, primarily in Southern and Western Nigeria.

It has long been cherished for its natural beauty and versatility in jewellery design.

Lately, designers are re-imagining coral necklaces in fresh and innovative ways, infusing them with contemporary flair, while honouring their timeless appeal. From delicate beaded strands, to statement-making chunky pieces, there’s coral jewellery for every style and occasion.

Fashion enthusiasts are eagerly embracing the vibrant and lively accessory, while adding a touch of elegance and glamour to any outfit.