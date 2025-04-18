…declares open Ansar-Ud-Deen 11th Triennial National Conference

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged Muslims in the country to always be ambassadors of justice, compassion and peaceful coexistence.

The president equally charged them to always engage with the broader society constructively and conscientiously.

Tinubu gave this charge on Friday while declaring open the 11th Triennial National Conference of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The national conference tagged ‘Gateway 2025’ is themed “Islam and Muslims: Responsibilities and Relevance in a Pluralistic World”.

President Tinubu who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who saluted the leadership and members of the society for their steadfast stewardship and remarkable work they have carried out in the country, described Ansar-Ud-Deen as a noble heritage of faith, knowledge and service.

While acknowledging the enduring relationship between his forebears and the society, a bond which he has continued to hold dear, the president commended the religious organization for championing the cause of Islamic education and community development in Nigeria.

“Let me begin by saluting the leadership of this great society, particularly the president, Alhaji (Dr) Abdul-Rafiu Ademola Sanni and all members of the National Executive Council for their steadfast stewardship and remarkable work they continue to do in sustaining the founding ideals of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria. I also recall with pride the enduring relationship between my forebears and this organization, a bond which I continue to hold dear. For over a century, the society has championed the cause of Islamic education and community development in Nigeria, from the establishment of schools and health centers to supporting the spiritual and social needs of its members.

“The society has become a critical pillar of our national fabric. Your impact is visible across generations, particularly in your ability to nurture God-fearing intellectually sound and socially responsible individuals”, Tinubu stated.

He, however, declared that the theme chosen by society for the Triennial National Conference is both timely and thought-provoking in a world increasingly characterized by diversity of thought, belief and culture,

“The theme reminds us that while we hold fast to our faith, we must also engage with the broader society constructively and conscientiously. Let this conference be a platform for honest reflection, bold ideas and practical recommendations that help reinforce the relevance of Islam in addressing today’s challenges, from youth development to moral leadership, from education reform to economic empowerment, your deliberations must point us towards unity and collecting progress”, he added

President Tinubu stated further that since he assumed office in 2023, his administration has remained committed to building a more inclusive, secure and prosperous Nigerian guided by the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We are focused on reviving the economy, uplifting the poor and restoring confidence in public institutions. These goals cannot be achieved without the support and partnerships of credible, value driven organizations like the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria to the entire leadership and members of the society, from the elders to the youth.

“I express my gratitude for your continuous prayers, counsel and support for our government. I urge you to remain steadfast in your noble pursuits and continue to serve as a force for unity, progress and enlightened citizenship”, the president submitted.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the President of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Abdul-Rafiu Sanni, said the “gathering is a testament to our collective commitment to the principles of unity, faith, and service to humanity”.

He pointed out that the Triennial Conference served as a platform to reflect the society’s achievements, assess its challenges, and strategize for the future, stressing that “we aim to reinforce our commitment to educational advancement, moral upbringing, and national unity”.

In his goodwill message, the Secretary-General of the National Council of Islamic Affairs (NCIA) and Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Professor Ishiaq Oloyede, urged the society not to deviate from its methodology, education and dynamism, attributes which have made Ansar-Ud-Deen stand out over the years.