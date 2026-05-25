Conte tips Guardiola for Italy job, denies federation talks

25 May 2026 12:24 pm WAT

Goli Innocent By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte

Napoli manager Antonio Conte has named Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as his preferred choice for the Italy national team job, while firmly dismissing reports linking him to the role.

Speaking amid growing speculation over the future of the Azzurri bench, Conte said there had been no contact or agreement between him and the Italian Football Federation.

“There’s zero between the Federation and me over becoming head coach. Zero for now. We’ll see what happens in the future,” Conte said, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The former Italy manager also pointed to the uncertainty surrounding the federation itself, noting that leadership questions remain unresolved.

“There isn’t even a federation president yet. But let me ask is Italy prepared to appoint a top-level coach?” he said.

Other News

Conte argued that if Italy truly wants an elite tactician, Guardiola fits the profile. However, he questioned whether the federation possesses the financial strength required to secure a coach of the Spaniard’s calibre.

“I’ve seen people mention Pep Guardiola. If you ask me to suggest a name, I’d say Pep. But do they have the resources to make that happen? It’s still too early to tell,” he added.

The remarks arrive as uncertainty continues to surround the Italy coaching position, with Conte repeatedly mentioned among potential candidates.

Meanwhile, reports from Italy indicate Conte could be approaching the end of his spell at Napoli, with suggestions that the former Chelsea and Tottenham boss is preparing to leave the Serie A side at the close of the season.

His latest comments are likely to intensify debate over who should lead Italy into its next chapter and whether the federation is ready, financially and structurally, to pursue a manager from football’s highest shelf.

Tags:

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram

Latest News

Related News