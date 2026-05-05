Comedian Nasboi flashes stack of dollars Burna Boy gave him

Content creator and singer, Nasboi has revealed how Grammy winner, Burna Boy showered him with kind words and a stack of $100 bills during a chance encounter at a nightclub.

Nasboi took to X to make the disclosure on Monday.

He said he had gone to the club to watch Odumodublvck perform.

Unknown to him, the “On the Low” crooner was also in the club having a good time.

Nasboi said that Burna Boy noticed him as he was leaving and called him over.

According to the content creator, what happened next was “amazing”.

Nasboi said, “Yesterday, I went to the club to see Odumodu perform. On my way out, @burnaboy was there too, he noticed me, called me over, appreciated me with kind words, and gave me some money. It feels amazing to be seen. Thank you for lifting my spirit, ODG.”