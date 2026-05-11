Choosing lawmakers wisely key to fixing Nigeria — Shehu Sani

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Kaduna Central senator and APC senatorial aspirant, Shehu Sani, has said Nigeria’s political challenges will persist unless citizens begin to pay closer attention to those they elect as lawmakers at both the state and federal levels.

Speaking on Sunday during an appearance on Politics Today on Channels Television, Sani said many Nigerians place too much emphasis on presidential elections while ignoring the importance of choosing competent senators, members of the House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly lawmakers.

According to him, this pattern has contributed significantly to the country’s governance problems, as people often fail to scrutinise those seeking legislative offices despite the major role they play in lawmaking and national development.

“Nigerians are more concerned about who becomes the president of the country; they don’t usually take seriously who becomes their lawmakers, and that’s very important,” he said.

He noted that the tendency to focus solely on the presidency while neglecting legislative contests has repeatedly produced poor representation and weak accountability across different levels of government.

“The fact that people are only interested in who becomes the president and don’t care about who becomes their senators, members of the House of Representatives, or State Houses of Assembly always leads us into a lot of trouble as a country,” Sani added.

He urged Nigerians to become more politically conscious during elections by examining the competence, integrity, and track records of candidates seeking legislative offices.

Shehu Sani maintained that meaningful national progress would remain difficult if voters continue to overlook the importance of strong representation in the National Assembly and state legislatures.