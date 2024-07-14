Chima wins Nigerian Idol Season 9

By Seyi Babalola

Chima Udoye has been named the winner of the 2024 Nigerian Idol.

After weeks of tough preparation and great performances, Chima emerged as the season 9 winner.

In the final, he overcame Chioma and Lammy, his closest opponents.

Chima will get a grand prize of N30 million, a brand-new SUV, a record deal, and a video shoot, among other incentives.

Simi, Chike, and previous Nigerian Idol winners Progress and Victory Gbakara also performed during the finals.

Omawunmi, one of the judges, shared a thank-you song with the evicted competitors.

IK Osakioduwa hosted the 2024 Nigerian Idol, which aired in April and included 9ice, Omawumi, and Ric Hassani as judges.

This year’s edition, ‘Dare to Dream’, broadcast live for eight weeks, from April 21 to July 14.