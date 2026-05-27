Children’s Day: How SARMAAN, child survival initiatives can help cut preventable child deaths

Children’s Day is designed to celebrate possibility, but in Nigeria it must also confront the hard truth that our children’s health needs more protection.

Recent national and international estimates indicate that roughly 850,000 Nigerian newborns and children under five still die every year from largely preventable causes, giving the country an under‑five mortality rate of about 105–110 deaths for every 1,000 live births, which is among the highest in the world.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health’s Nigeria Child Survival Action Plan, which draws on the 2023 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey, under‑five mortality has fallen from about 200 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2000 to roughly 110 today, yet Nigeria remains off‑track to meet the global target of reducing under‑five deaths to fewer than 25 per 1,000 live births by 2030, a concern echoed in recent UNICEF and UN child‑mortality estimates.

Behind these statistics are familiar killers. Complications in the first month of life, pneumonia, diarrhoea, malaria and malnutrition still account for most child deaths, often working together in the same vulnerable bodies.

Adequate breastfeeding, timely vaccinations, treatment of common illnesses and access to clean water and sanitation are not abstract policy aspirations but the difference between a fifth birthday and a funeral.

Missed interventions in this narrow window ripple forward as stunting and poor learning outcomes.

In northern Nigeria, these vulnerabilities are sharpened by poverty, food insecurity and limited access to quality health services.

Many families live far from functional facilities, face stock‑outs of essential medicines, or cannot afford repeated visits.

Because most under‑five deaths occur from preventable causes, bringing timely interventions closer to households is essential.

This is where community‑based programmes like the SARMAAN Mass Drug Administration (MDA) project offer a compelling model for how to close the gap between programming and reality.

SARMAAN adds an extra line of defence to the existing package of child survival programmes.

Working through trained community drug distributors and health workers, the programme delivers approved Azithromycin dosage directly to children in their homes and neighbourhoods.

Parents are not treated as passive recipients but are given clear explanations of what the medicines do, why they matter, and how they fit into broader child‑health efforts.

In communities where distrust or misinformation can easily derail public‑health campaigns, this respectful, face‑to‑face approach is helping families move from hesitation to confidence.

Public Health worker Milcah Gaman who works as a data collector for the SARMAAN MDA at Adamawa state believes that community level interventions are necessary for child survival.

She explains that ‘Changes at community or government level that would improve child survival is the intentionality to invest time, expertise and resources in improving systems, structures and services that promote children’s health’.

Together, the primary vaccine series and subsequent boosters create layered, long-lasting defense.

The initial doses establish immunity, and boosters prolong and broaden it, reducing both the chance of infections.

This combined approach prevents complications by curbing disease transmission in the community and by ensuring individual children have the immune resources to fight infections effectively.

Adding to this multi-pronged approach through the interventions at the community level is the bridging of existing knowledge gaps.

Sometimes the survival of children under 5 rests on how much their parents and caregivers know.

For health worker Gaman, this is even the most preventable cause of child illnesses because ‘Parents and caregivers are often oblivious of issues relating to their children’s health.

“To me, prevention starts from being aware and knowledgeable”

Equally important, SARMAAN helps close a knowledge gap that too often costs lives. Many parents and caregivers are simply unaware of the danger signs of serious illness, the importance of completing vaccination schedules, or the services available to them.

Prevention, in this sense, begins not only with medicines and vaccines but with awareness and trust.

This Children’s Day, three commitments are urgent. First, we need to put the under‑five survival agenda at the centre of national development planning, with financing that matches the scale of children’s lives lost annually.

Second, stakeholders need to support the expansion and integration of community‑level platforms, like SARMAAN’s MDA work, so that no child is missed because of distance, cost or distrust.

Third, investment in sustained communication and social mobilisation so that every caregiver understands how to protect their child and where to seek help.

If Nigeria can align political will, resources and community trust around this agenda, Children’s Day will increasingly be a celebration not only of potential, but of progress.

More children living beyond their fifth birthday, more families spared avoidable grief, and a generation better equipped to build the country’s future.

REACH website