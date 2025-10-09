Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has called for an independent and comprehensive investigation into the academic and professional credentials of all members of the Federal Executive Council, including President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku and critics on social media have argued that the administration’s response to the situation has been inadequate and that those responsible should be held accountable.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has also come under scrutiny for its role in clearing Nnaji for the ministerial position despite alleged discrepancies in his credentials.

In a statement he signed personally and posted on X, Atiku, yesterday, the former presidential candidate argued that the exercise is necessary to restore integrity to public life and ensure that those in power are accountable to the people.

In the statement titled: “Forgery As State Policy: Tinubu, His Cabinet, And The DSS Must Be Held Accountable,” Atiku claimed Nnaji’s case is not isolated.

He wrote, “Tuesday’s resignation of Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, has once again brought to light the deep moral crisis at the heart of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration. What should ordinarily be a matter of national shame is now being disguised as a ‘voluntary resignation’, an attempt to whitewash yet another scandal that typifies the forgery-ridden character of this government.

“Let the truth be told: Uche Nnaji should not have been allowed the courtesy of resignation. He should have been summarily dismissed and prosecuted for deceit and falsification. By permitting him to quietly exit through the backdoor, the Tinubu administration has once again demonstrated that it is an assembly of forgers, impostors, and morally bankrupt individuals masquerading as public servants.

“What makes this even more embarrassing is that the same Department of State Services (DSS) which screened out Mallam Nasir el-Rufai for alleged ‘security concerns’ is the very agency that cleared this same character, Uche Nnaji. The DSS truly deserves our flowers for this national disgrace. Their failure of due diligence has made Nigeria an object of ridicule before the world and raises the question: how many more of such individuals are occupying sensitive positions in this government?

“This episode is not isolated. It is a reflection of a pattern, a rot that begins from the very top. The man who occupies the office of President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has for decades been enmeshed in controversies surrounding his identity, age, and academic records. From the Chicago State University saga to multiple contradictory claims under oath, the world has seen ample evidence that Nigeria today is led by a man who himself has been unable to credibly defend the authenticity of his own certificates.”

He alleged that President Tinubu has a history of forgery, which has influenced the country’s public service.

“When a man of questionable identity leads a country, deception becomes the standard of governance. Tinubu’s personal history of alleged forgery and perjury has effectively institutionalized falsehood in public service. It is, therefore, unsurprising that his ministers and aides have taken after his example by falsifying documents, inflating records, and desecrating the moral foundation of our nation.

“I, therefore, call for an independent, transparent, and comprehensive investigation into the academic and professional credentials of all members of the Federal Executive Council, beginning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu himself. Nigerians deserve to know the truth about those who preside over their lives and resources.

“Until this cleansing is done, Nigeria will continue to sink deeper into moral decay, economic ruin, and global embarrassment. The time has come to rescue our country from the grip of deceit and restore integrity to public life.”

Meanwhile, a social media user, Salako also said, “Uche Nnaji was screened by the Senate. How did he pass the screening? How did he serve for a year on falsehood?

“Well, my theory is – his appointment was a political favor that has now expired and the very people who appointed him blew him open. Jagabanlitics.”

“Nnaji’s case makes me wonder, how many forged certificates exist in that clime? Even in the Senate too? How many were not spotted by them? Let me not mention the cases of those who answer Prof, but never wrote a dissertation.

There should be a serious revalidation of all,” Ikechukwu said.

Grandking said, “Things like this are what trigger a lot of policy changes targeting Nigerians overseas. Every country has criminals. However, if our system is this porous at this very high level then the assurances or clearances from our institutions don’t mean shit. These are the reasons why.”

“Nigeria’s SSS has failed us as a people. How did they clear him with such a certificate? What a time to be alive in a country like this,” Ovie Emmanuel lamented.