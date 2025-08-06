By Zika Bobby

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) has said the harassment and baseless rumors targeting the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bayo Ojulari is a clear attempt to undermine his reform efforts and destabilize the nation.

In a statement signed by Olufemi Aduwo, Permanent Representative, Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI), those spreading falsehood have long fed fat on systemic rot within the oil and gas sector, and are deeply unsettled by Ojulari’s bold commitment to sanitising the NNPCL.

“We are aware that these enemies of the nation, threatened by the collapse of their illicit pipelines and privileges, are now attempting to ensnare the security agencies, mislead political actors and poison the public space.They are not merely attacking a man, they are attacking Nigeria’s sovereign energy future,” he said.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to remain resolute in making Nigeria great. “Ojulari’s success is Nigeria’s success.To betray him is to betray the mandate of reform and national survival. Nigeria shall not be held hostage by saboteurs masquerading as patriots,” he said.