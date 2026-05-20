CBN holds key interest rate at 26.5% amid inflation fight

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria has retained the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 26.5%, maintaining its tight monetary stance as it continues efforts to contain inflation and stabilise the economy.

The decision was taken at the committee’s 305th meeting, with 11 members in attendance, according to the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, who announced the outcome in Abuja on Wednesday.

Cardoso said the committee resolved to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 26.5 per cent, alongside all other key policy parameters.

The move follows a 50-basis-point cut earlier in February 2026 and a previous hold decision in November 2025, reflecting the bank’s cautious approach to balancing inflation control with economic growth support.

By maintaining the current monetary settings, the apex bank signals continued concern over price stability, while also aiming to support gradual macroeconomic recovery in a challenging economic environment.