Capacity Building: Nasarawa Gov’t Seeks Collaboration With NSC 

From Idu Jude, Abuja

The Nasarawa State government, says it is committed to an enduring capacity-building for the local workforce and developmental programme for the state’s economic advancement.

Governor of the State, Engineer Abdullahi A. Sule, revealed this in Abuja Tuesday while delivering a goodwill message at the ongoing International Maritime Seminar for Judges and maritime experts in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute (NJI)

The Governor explained that the collaboration between the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC)and the Nasarawa State Government would centre on areas such as training and capacity building for the local workforce.

He said this would target the promotion of investments in maritime infrastructure, and fostering a conducive business environment for maritime activities.

On the ongoing seminar, the Governor, said, “This initiative is a testament to the council’s commitment to promoting excellence, knowledge sharing, and collaboration in the maritime and shipping industry.

“I would like to express my deep appreciation to the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) for their dedication to advancing the legal aspects of the shipping sector through seminars like this. By bringing together judges from around the world, this seminar provides a valuable platform for sharing best practices, discussing emerging issues, and enhancing the capacity of our judiciary to handle complex maritime cases.

“The benefits of such seminars are immense. They not only contribute to the professional development of judges but also help in promoting a conducive legal framework for the maritime industry. As we strive to position Nigeria as a global maritime hub, it is crucial to have a robust legal system that can effectively address the evolving challenges and opportunities in the sector”.

The Governor is particularly pleased to see the collaboration between the Nigerian Shippers Council and the Nasarawa State Government in advancing the interests of his state and the country as a whole.

This partnership he believes would open up new avenues for cooperation in areas such as infrastructure development, capacity building, and policy advocacy, all of which are essential for driving sustainable growth and development in the maritime sector.

“As the Governor of Nasarawa State, I am committed to supporting initiatives that promote the development of our state and contribute to the overall prosperity of our nation. “I see great potential for collaboration between the Nigerian Shippers Council and the Nasarawa State Government in areas such as training and capacity building for our local workforce, promoting investments in maritime infrastructure, and fostering a conducive business environment for maritime activities”, he said.