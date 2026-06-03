CAN declares Black Sunday, demands urgent security emergency in Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Federal Government to urgently declare a national security emergency over the rising wave of killings, kidnappings, and terrorist attacks across the country, warning that the situation has reached a critical level.

The call was made during the National Church Denominational Leaders Summit 2026 held in Abuja, where Christian leaders from across Nigeria reviewed the worsening security situation and its impact on communities nationwide.

As part of its resolutions, CAN announced a three-day national mourning period from June 12 to June 14 and declared June 14 as “Black Sunday” in honour of victims of violence and insecurity.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, while presenting the communiqué, said the continued bloodshed and mass abductions demand urgent and coordinated government action to restore public confidence and protect citizens.

“CAN condemns in the strongest terms the barbaric acts of murder, beheading, torture, rape, abduction and forced displacement being perpetrated against innocent citizens and calls on the Federal Government to declare a National Security Emergency,” the communiqué stated.

The association said the country is facing an alarming rise in insecurity, with communities under attack, schools and churches targeted, and travellers increasingly vulnerable on major roads.

Church leaders urged the Federal Government to strengthen intelligence operations, improve coordination among security agencies, and ensure accountability in the fight against terrorism and violent crime.

They also renewed calls for the establishment of state police and decentralised security structures to improve response time and local intelligence gathering.

CAN further stressed that political activities must not overshadow the urgent need to address insecurity, urging leaders to prioritise national safety above partisan interests.

The association demanded the immediate release of all abducted schoolchildren and citizens, as well as rehabilitation and compensation for victims of violent attacks.

CAN also pledged continued engagement with government institutions and security agencies, insisting that the protection of lives remains the foremost duty of the state.