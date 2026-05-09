Rotary Club donates maternity kits to expectant mothers

By Vincent Kalu

The Rotary Club of Tincan lsland, District 9112, Lagos, in collaboration with Ezinma Ileka Foundation, has donated maternity kits and essential items to expectant and nursing mothers at the Apapa General Hospital, Lagos.

The Club President, Ebubedike Agbasi, in his brief remark informed the women that Rotary Club International is a service organisation that cares for the needy, and has been in existence for many decades, trying to make the world a better place.

According to him, as Rotarians, they have at the moment two areas of focus; and they are collaborating with Ezinma Ileka Foundation to actualise the dream. “As a gender focused organisation, women Rotarians play a vital role in addressing issues relating to maternal and child health, as well as education and disease prevention.

“This therefore, informed today’s programme of presentation of maternity kits and essential items to expectant and nursing mothers at the Apapa General Hospital,” he stated.

The president further informed his audience that this May, the club would again, in collaboration with Ezinma Ileka Foundation, provide women with grants or soft loans to support their businesses.

Also speaking, Secretary of the Club, Agbodike Uchenna Blessing, noted that Rotary Club of Tincan Island usually embarks on a project every year, adding that: “The Club in collaboration with Ezinma Ileka Foundation is executing the project within the community they operate, which is Apapa and Tincan lsland. All our charity works are executed within Apapa and Tincan Island.”

The Programme Manager, Ezinma Ileka Foundation, Elizabeth Adoga, said the organisation is a registered non-profit body, providing welfare and empowerment programmes to orphans, widows, drug addicts and prisoners, among other activities.