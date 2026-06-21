By-elections: Full list of winners in Enugu, Rivers, Ondo, Kano

By Lawrence Agbo

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the outcomes of by-elections held on Saturday in several federal and state constituencies, with the All Progressives Congress recording victories in Enugu, Kano, Kebbi and Ondo, while the Peoples Democratic Party won the Rivers South-East Senatorial District seat.

The by-elections results were declared by returning officers after the conclusion of collation in the affected states.

Below is the list of by-elections winners:

Enugu North Senatorial District

The APC candidate, Ikeje Asogwa, was declared the winner of the Enugu North Senatorial District by-election after polling 162,360 votes.

Asogwa defeated the PDP candidate, Chief Nestor Ezeme, who secured 9,299 votes.

The election was held to fill the vacancy created by the death of Senator Okey Ezea on November 18, 2025. Ezea died at the age of 62.

Rivers South-East Senatorial District

Olaka Nwogu of the PDP emerged the winner of the Rivers South-East Senatorial District by-election.

Nwogu polled 47,961 votes to defeat the APC candidate, Osar Erewari, who received 1,647 votes.

The senatorial seat became vacant following the death of Senator Barry Mpigi in February.

Ondo South Senatorial District

The APC candidate, Dayo Faduyile, won the Ondo South Senatorial District by-election with 68,474 votes.

His closest rival, Adeolu Akinwunmi of the Allied People’s Movement, scored 1,411 votes.

The poll was conducted after Senator Jimoh Ibrahim was appointed Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, leaving the seat vacant.

Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency, Kano

Rabiu Shuaibu of the APC emerged winner of the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency by-election in Kano State.

Shuaibu scored 35,356 votes, ahead of Lawal Garba-Haruna of the Allied Peoples Movement, who polled 268 votes, and Abubakar Yahaya-Muhammad of the Labour Party, who recorded 98 votes.

The by-election followed the death of the constituency’s former representative, Muhammad Danjuma-Hassan of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

Zuru State Constituency, Kebbi

In Kebbi State, Rabiu Garba Aiki of the APC won the Zuru State Constituency by-election into the State House of Assembly.

Aiki polled 4,887 votes, while Aliyu Galadima Muhammad of the Labour Party secured 168 votes.

The vacancy arose after the death of the former Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Usman Zuru.

Nasarawa North Senatorial District

Meanwhile, the result of the Nasarawa North Senatorial District by-election has yet to be announced by INEC.

The election is being conducted in Nasarawa Eggon, Akwanga and Wamba Local Government Areas to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Senator Godiya Akwashiki after a prolonged illness.