By-election: APC’s Shuaibu wins Dawakin Kudu-Warawa federal constituency

22 June 2026 12:37 am WAT

Desmond Mgboh By
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By Desmond Mgboh,Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reclaimed the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency seat in Kano State.

INEC Returning Officer, Umar Sani declared Rabiu Shuaibu as winner on Saturday after collation across polling units in Dawakin Kudu and Warawa LGAs.

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Shuaibu polled 35,356 votes while Lawal Garba-Haruna (APM) and Abubakar Yahaya-Muhammad (LP) polled 268 votes and 98 votes respectively.

The by-election was held to fill the vacancy created by the death of former representative, Muhammad Danjuma-Hassan of the NNPP.

Daily Sun reports that the leading opposition political parties in the state, NNPP, NDC and PDP, all did not take part in the election.

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