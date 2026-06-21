By Desmond Mgboh,Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reclaimed the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency seat in Kano State.

INEC Returning Officer, Umar Sani declared Rabiu Shuaibu as winner on Saturday after collation across polling units in Dawakin Kudu and Warawa LGAs.

Shuaibu polled 35,356 votes while Lawal Garba-Haruna (APM) and Abubakar Yahaya-Muhammad (LP) polled 268 votes and 98 votes respectively.

The by-election was held to fill the vacancy created by the death of former representative, Muhammad Danjuma-Hassan of the NNPP.

Daily Sun reports that the leading opposition political parties in the state, NNPP, NDC and PDP, all did not take part in the election.