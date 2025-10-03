From Paul Orude, Bauchi

As Bauchi State prepares to host its Economic Summit on October 8 and 9, Governor Bala Mohammed has called on stakeholders to embrace a shared vision of prosperity anchored on investment, partnership, and inclusive growth.

Speaking during a community engagement session at the Government House in Bauchi, on Thursday, the governor said the forthcoming summit would not only showcase the state’s untapped economic potential but also position Bauchi as a strategic hub for both national and international investors.

Governor Mohammed stressed that the real measure of economic progress lies in how it improves the quality of life for ordinary citizens.

He described Bauchi’s youthful population of over 10 million people as a powerful demographic advantage, capable of driving innovation, productivity, and long-term growth.

Highlighting Bauchi’s rich natural endowments, he explained that effective local processing and value-chain development of these resources would generate jobs, attract industries, and foster sustainable development.

He further assured investors of a business-friendly environment, citing reforms in land administration, improved security, transparency in governance, and anti-corruption measures as major steps already taken to strengthen the ease of doing business.

“With the legal frameworks, infrastructure expansion, and governance reforms we have instituted in the past six years, Bauchi is ready to attract serious investment and drive economic transformation,” the governor affirmed.

The interactive forum drew participation from business leaders, financiers, traditional rulers, political stakeholders, and civil society groups, all of whom expressed optimism that the summit would mark a new chapter in Bauchi’s economic journey.