British Council launches second cohort of Film Lab Africa

By Rita Okoye

The British Council has launched the second cohort of Film Lab Africa, a film accelerator programme aimed at supporting emerging filmmakers, screenwriters, and episodic storytellers across Nigeria in partnership with EbonyLife Creative Academy and Iconic Steps.

The initiative, first launched in 2023, provides training, mentorship, production grants, and industry showcase opportunities for young creatives. The inaugural edition attracted over 600 applications, with 60 participants selected for intensive virtual and physical training before showcasing their films at festivals and to industry stakeholders.

According to the organisers, the second cohort will introduce a writers’ lab and place stronger emphasis on episodic content and TV pilot development. Participants aged between 18 and 35 will receive training in episodic writing, script development support, production funding, and access to investors and distributors.

Country Director of the British Council in Nigeria, Donna McGowan, said: “We are committed to strengthening the creative economies of both Nigeria and the UK by investing in talent, skills, and long-term partnerships. Film Lab Africa 2 reflects this commitment by connecting Nigerian creatives with UK expertise and industry networks, fostering meaningful collaboration, and creating pathways for bold, original storytelling to reach global audiences.”

The programme will be accessible to creatives across Nigeria’s 36 states through virtual learning and regional partnerships, with provisions also made for persons with disabilities to ensure inclusive participation in the film and television industry.