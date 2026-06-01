‘Bring back our children’: Ibadan protesters demand action on school kidnappings

By Lawrence Agbo

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday, calling for the immediate rescue of schoolchildren and teachers abducted in Ogbomoso amid growing concerns over insecurity in the state.

The demonstrators, comprising members of the Take-It-Back Movement, teachers, students and civil society activists, marched through major parts of the city carrying placards and banners bearing messages such as “Bring Back Our Children,” “47 Abducted,” and “Speak Up.”

The procession began at the Mokola Roundabout and moved towards the main gate of the University College Hospital (UCH), causing traffic disruptions along key routes.

Many of the protesters expressed frustration over what they described as the government’s inadequate response to recurring security threats.

One of the demonstrators, Femi Adeyeye, said the rally was intended to draw urgent attention to the plight of the abducted victims and the broader security challenges facing residents.

According to him, kidnappings and violent attacks have become increasingly common, while citizens continue to live in fear.

Another activist, Kayode Babayomi, criticised both state and federal authorities, accusing them of failing to provide adequate protection for citizens.

He called for stronger security measures around schools and communities, warning that the situation was deteriorating.

Beyond demanding the safe return of the abducted students and teachers, the protesters also urged authorities to improve security on roads, protect farmers and traders, and ensure justice for victims of violent crimes.

The demonstration comes as tension continues to rise following a series of kidnappings in Oyo State.

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) had earlier declared an indefinite strike and directed its members nationwide to hold solidarity rallies in support of efforts to secure the release of the abducted victims.

The Oyo State chapter of the union subsequently confirmed its participation in the nationwide action.

The crisis stems from the abduction of about 39 students and seven teachers from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area on May 15. The attack also claimed the lives of an assistant headmaster and a motorcyclist.

Public outrage intensified after one of the kidnapped teachers, Michael Oyedokun, was reportedly killed by his captors.

In videos shared online, one of the abducted school principals, Rachael Alamu of Community High School, Esiele, appealed to authorities to intensify efforts to secure their freedom, warning that the kidnappers had threatened further violence.

Amid mounting pressure, Governor Seyi Makinde recently visited families of the victims, while a federal delegation led by the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, travelled to Ogbomoso to assess the situation.

President Bola Tinubu has also ordered the deployment of a specialised security team equipped with advanced rescue capabilities to facilitate the release of the abducted students and teachers.